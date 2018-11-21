How Taylor Swift Turned Her Big reputation Into an Unforgettable Tour

With opening acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello , Taylor wanted her show to be memorable from beginning to end. And spoiler alert: She made it happen night after night.

As the sun set at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona on May 8, more than 59,000 screaming Swifties would be treated to the reputation tour for the very first time . And no, they weren't disappointed.

Not only was it her fifth concert tour in support of her massively successful albums. But this time, these shows were going to be bigger than ever before. We're talking stadium big.

As the reputation world tour comes to an end today in Japan, we decided to compile just some of the many memorable moments from the past several months in our gallery below .

And despite all the traveling and rehearsing, she also made time to pay it forward by meeting with deserving fans and giving them unforgettable experiences.

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images From Opener to Show Stopper During her first night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Taylor Swift surprised fans with Shawn Mendes. The two performed "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" together. "It was awesome to be back and be with her," Shawn later shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's a very different thing to be brought out, special guest from opening. Unreal, man. I wish you could experience what it feels like."

Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images Rain Down Talk about a stud. When performing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 21, Taylor Swift performed her entire set in the pouring rain. "FULL RAIN SHOW," she later wrote on Instagram. "Last night we all danced together for 2 hours in the pouring rain—who knows what the Jersey skies will bring us tonight but we're *ready for it*."

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images Unbreakable Bond Selena Gomez joined Taylor Swift for a duet of "Hands to Myself" during her second Rose Bowl concert. "I want to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I've made," Selena shared. "She's always met me where I've been. She's encouraged me when I've had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don't know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family because you changed my life."

John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS The Power of 1 One year after Taylor Swift was granted a symbolic $1 in her assault and battery countersuit against radio DJ David Mueller, the singer addressed the incident at a stop in Tampa. "This exact day a year ago, I was not playing a sold-out stadium in Tampa. I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado...and this day a year ago was the day that the jury decided in my favor and said that they believed me," she told the crowd who held up $1 bills. "I just wanted to say I'm sorry to anyone who ever wasn't believed because I don't know what turn my like would have taken if people didn't believe me when I said that something had happened to me. So, I guess I just wanted to say that we have so, so, so much further to go, and I'm so grateful to you guys for being there for me during what was a really, really horrible part of my life."

Facebook/Allison H. Man's Best Friend Before performing in Houston, Taylor Swift met Jacob Hill, an 8-year-old boy with autism who received a service dog thanks to the singer's $10,000 donation. Jacob, his service dog Reid, and family were able to watch the show from the front row.

Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS Middle of Pop & Country Can we get a hallelujah? Can we we get an Amen! Maren Morris headed to Dallas and sang "The Middle" with Taylor Swift.

Alexander Tamargo/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS The Power of Snakes When kicking off her tour, Taylor Swift alluded to the recent headlines involving her and Kimye. "You might be wondering why there are so many snakes everywhere, huh?" she asked, referring to her stage décor. "A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. Then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media and I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn't know if I was going to get to do this anymore. I guess this means I wanted to send a message to you guys, that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead."

John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS Country Strong And you thought Taylor Swift forgot about her country roots! The singer invited Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to sing her debut single "Tim McGraw" in Nashville. Spoiler alert: The crowd loved it.

Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty Images A Special Someone There was a special man in the audience when it was time to kick off the reputation tour. On opening night in Arizona, Taylor Swift dedicated "Gorgeous" to boyfriend Joe Alwyn and pointed to him in the VIP area.

Instagram It's a Love Story There's love in the air at Taylor Swift's concerts. "They walk into the meet and greet and he says, 'We met 5 years ago at the Red tour' and then...." Taylor shared on Instagram when reliving a surprise proposal. Spoiler alert: She said yes!

Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS Hey Babe While performing in Dallas, Sugarland and Taylor Swift enjoyed their first-ever live performance of their collaboration, "Babe."

Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS Paying Tribute Taylor Swift honored the late Aretha Franklin by holding a moment of silence for the Queen of Soul during her Detroit concert. "She did so much for music. She did so much for women's rights. She did so much for civil rights," Taylor shared. "Words could never ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made our world a better place. And this is her home."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS Opening Stars Before Taylor Swift took to the stage, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello proved opening acts should never be missed. And yes, concertgoers loved when everyone reunited for "Shake It Off" night after night.

Instagram Pay It Forward Lena Dunham is just one of the many stars who has mad love for Taylor Swift. That respect likely only grew when the "Shake It Off" singer provided a significant number of tickets to law enforcement after a fellow officer was killed in the line of duty. "There were enough to send every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some," Mayor Robert Hedlund told The Patriot Ledger. "The gesture was absolutely generous, significant and appreciated."

Instagram Best Friends Forever No bad blood here, folks! Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift reunited backstage at the reputation tour stop in Nashville. And yes, Karlie was able to watch the concert from a VIP section.

