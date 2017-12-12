Gabrielle Union Is a Boss and Her Gift Guide Proves It

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., 12 Dec. 2017 6:04 AM
This was a big year for Gabrielle Union, and now it's time to celebrate in true holiday fashion.
For the actress, living her best 2017 life included starring in BET's Being Mary Jane, writing a best-selling novel, helping women care for their hair, supporting her NBA star player (a.k.a. her husband Dwanye Wade) and designing a capsule collection with NY & Co.—she has it going on.
With the holiday spirit in mind, the star revealed to E! News what she's giving this season, based on the people and opportunities that have made an impact on her this year.
Check out the star's top picks below!
The Being Mary Jane star revealed her seasonal must-haves, sharing the holiday spirit with E! News readers. Keep scrolling for her recommendations!
"My book has stories for everyone—whether you need a good laugh or cry," the star told E! News. "I hope that in sharing my stories other women will know that they aren't alone."
"This rich, creamy full-bodied chardonnay is the perfect hostess gift to bring to holiday parties."
Chardonnay, $14.99
Article continues below
"This coat is perfect for winter and I love wearing it whether I'm going out with a group of girlfriends or on date night! The length of this coat is so chic and the faux fur dresses it up."
Gabrielle Union Collection, Long Wool Coat, Now $114.97
"This hair masque is the perfect answer for dry, damaged and over-processed hair. It has argan, avocado and marula oils. Oil is SO important!"
Hair Repair Masque, $29
"I love that this cookware comes in stylish colors like copper and brown sugar. It's affordable and extremely durable."
12pc Aluminum Cookware Set, $139.99
Article continues below
"Who doesn't love a man in a suit in tie? Enough said."
Tiki Shack Tie, $25
"These towels are super lightweight and have a cooling agent which makes them the perfect stocking stuffer for the avid gym goer. This one is a personal favorite."
Dwyane Wade Cooling Towel, $7.99
"These socks are so cool and make a fun statement. I also love that they're super lightweight and yet super warm."
Wade Monogram Socks, $18
Article continues below
DON'T STOP SHOPPING: More Celebrity 2017 Holiday Gift Guides Here
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?