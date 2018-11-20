Millie Bobby Brown Hints Stranger Things Won't End With Season 3

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 20 Nov. 2018 8:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Millie Bobby Brown

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Don't worry, Stranger Things fans. Season three might not be the show's final season after all.

Millie Bobby Brown seemingly dropped this hint during her guest appearance on Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

During the interview, Stephen Colbert questioned the Eleven star about a recent photo that showed her tearing up after filming the most recent season. The photo, along with her caption "told u…," sent fans into a frenzy and left them wondering if they would be saying goodbye to the citizens of Hawkins, Ind. But after the host asked the actress if the photo signified the series' end or a character's death, Brown shot these notions down.

"No! I'm just a very emotional person," she insisted. "When it comes to my closest people, like, I'm not good at goodbyes." 

She then reiterated the photo was taken on the last day of the season.

"Of the season, not the show," she reemphasized, "The season." 

However, the two-time Emmy nominee realized she may have already said too much. 

"Watch Netflix, like, call me after this and be like, ‘You can't say anything' and I'm like ‘OK, got it," she quipped.

Read

Celebrate Stranger Things Day With Some Season 3 Scoop

This wasn't the only indication the show might be ending. Last week, Brown posted a picture of her tearing up while hugging Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield.

"I'm a very emotional person. I can't say goodbye to people. It gives me serious, like, sadness and anxiety," Brown reiterated. "So when I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Sadie, I just broke down. Also, catering, that was a tough one."

 

Granted finishing up Stranger Things would give Brown some more free time. Since she last appeared on the late-night show she made the 2018 version of Time's Top 100 List, she finished shooting Godzilla: King of the Monsters and she became the youngest UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

"First of all, you're making us look bad for being so productive," said Colbert, who later had Brown paint his nails UNICEF's shade of blue.

When she's not busy, Brown enjoys hanging out with her family members and close friends and doing "normal things"—like going to the grocery store. However, she prefers shopping for Cookie Crisp over her character's favorite: Eggos.

Watch the video to see her interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Millie Bobby Brown , Stranger Things , The Late Late Show , Stephen Colbert , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Shopping: 40% and Up Off This Black Friday

15 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 40% Off

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Christmas Music Video Is a Mini Rom-Com

Dierks Bentley, Drunk on a Plane

Break Out Your Red Cups: It's Time to Celebrate Dierks Bentley's Birthday & Vote for His Best Music Video

Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in December 2018

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Tyga

Blac Chyna Calls Out Rob Kardashian and Tyga in Scathing Instagram Post

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's Reaction to Ellen Pompeo's Call for Diversity Is a Big Mood

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Her Split From Shawn Booth

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.