How Yvette King Got The Perfect Makeup Look For The 2018 People's Choice Awards

Yvette King: I had in mind a bit of Bella Hadid at Versace SS18, a lil Shay Mitchell and Gigi Hadid for inspo, but did you know immediately when you saw the dress what to do with my face?

Nikki Nouvelle: The minute I saw your dress I knew I wanted to have a focus feature to highlight the striking gold — whether it be a bold lip or glistening eye.

You created an aubergine lip in the end — what is the secret to pulling off a dark lip?

The secret to any bold lip is exfoliating. It rubs off any cracked skin and leaves your lips with a smooth, moisturised base to start with. Generally I just use raw sugar mixed with lip balm, have the client rub the lips together and then wipe off. Easy!

I'm a huge fan of a cat wing eye shape but you achieved this with shadow — how did you do that?

Ah! You noticed my trick! Whenever I'm doing a exaggerated eyeliner look, I like to use cream eyeshadow to map out where I'll be placing eyeliner. It prevents me from having to remove and re-apply the eyeliner while getting my desired shape. Overall I prefer gel liner for smoother application. Once I‘ve done the shadow, I use an angled sponge and a bit of concealer and swipe up towards the top corner of the ear to create that sharp, defined eyeshadow line.