It's been just over two years since Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé made their debut as BLACKPINK, but the girls have mesmerised fans with their music and fashion right from the start. In their music videos and performing on stage, their outfits are often bold and fashion forward with a mix of feminine ruffles, slick leather, mini skirts and fun accessories. Jennie, who's just made her solo debut, is the group's most popular member and has been signed as a Chanel ambassador.

Choi Kyoung Won, designer of the rising handbag brand Avam, does double duty as the stylist of BLACKPINK, and has been credited with fashioning the image K-pop's most fashionable girl group. "On a personal level, it's my vision to create a really different idea with their look to be at the epitome of women's fashion in South Korea — to create a new milestone," Won told WWD in an interview.

But it's the girls' off-duty fashion moments seen on their personal Instagrams that show off their individual style and aesthetic. And we can't wait to see more!