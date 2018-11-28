The Girls Of BLACKPINK Are In Love With These Fashion Items—And We Are Too

  • Share

It's been just over two years since Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé made their debut as BLACKPINK, but the girls have mesmerised fans with their music and fashion right from the start. In their music videos and performing on stage, their outfits are often bold and fashion forward with a mix of feminine ruffles, slick leather, mini skirts and fun accessories. Jennie, who's just made her solo debut, is the group's most popular member and has been signed as a Chanel ambassador.

Choi Kyoung Won, designer of the rising handbag brand Avam, does double duty as the stylist of BLACKPINK, and has been credited with fashioning the image K-pop's most fashionable girl group. "On a personal level, it's my vision to create a really different idea with their look to be at the epitome of women's fashion in South Korea — to create a new milestone," Won told WWD in an interview.

But it's the girls' off-duty fashion moments seen on their personal Instagrams that show off their individual style and aesthetic. And we can't wait to see more!

BERETS

Jisoo loves to dress up her outfits with berets in all sizes.

And why not? Adding a beret makes this basic look fun and fashionable.

CROPPED TOPS

Jennie loves to pair a simple crop top with high waisted cargo pants for a modern throwback to the ‘90s.

For more glamour, Jennie dresses up a ruffled crop top with piles of jewellery.

RETRO TES DRESSES

When Lisa is in the mood to be super girly, she goes all out with retro tea dresses.

She definitely loves floral dresses for a flirty yet feminine take on casual dressing.

With the caption "tracksuitpantsforlife", you know Rosé loves her comfy track pants.

Her trick of pairing track pants with a cropped top so it doesn't look sloppy is so genius!

