The 10 Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2018 Golden Horse Film Awards

by Debby Kwong | Tue., 4 Dec. 2018 11:39 PM

The 55th Golden Horse Film Awards — dubbed the "Chinese Oscars" — was held in Taipei on Saturday. Actresses from Taiwan, Hong Kong and China made bold and sparkly statements on the red carpet at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. From veterans like Gong Li and Carina Lau to Best Supporting Actress winner Ding Ning, these ladies did not shy away from the spotlight with glamorous dresses and dramatic jewellery pieces from Piaget, Chanel, Cartier and Tiffany & Co.

Ding Ning, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Ding Ning

in custom Lin Wei Wedding wearing Piaget jewellery

Zhou Xun, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Zhou Xun

in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewellery

Carina Lau, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Carina Lau

in Atelier Versace wearing Cartier jewellery

Gong Li, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Gong Li

in Givenchy wearing Boucheron jewellery

Zeng Meihuizi, Golden horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Zeng Meihuizi

in Miu Miu

Vivian Hsu, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Vivian Hsu

in Zac Posen wearing Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Zhang Zifeng, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Zhang Zifeng

in Calvin Klein

Gwei Lun-mei, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Gwei Lun-mei

in Chanel and Chanel Fine Jewellery

Sun Li, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Sun Li

in Armani Privé

Kara Hui, Golden Horse Awards 2018

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kara Hui

in Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture and Piaget jewellery

TAGS/ Asia , Red Carpet , Fashion , Celebrities , Awards

