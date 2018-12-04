The 55th Golden Horse Film Awards — dubbed the "Chinese Oscars" — was held in Taipei on Saturday. Actresses from Taiwan, Hong Kong and China made bold and sparkly statements on the red carpet at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. From veterans like Gong Li and Carina Lau to Best Supporting Actress winner Ding Ning, these ladies did not shy away from the spotlight with glamorous dresses and dramatic jewellery pieces from Piaget, Chanel, Cartier and Tiffany & Co.
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Ding Ning
in custom Lin Wei Wedding wearing Piaget jewellery
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Zhou Xun
in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewellery
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Carina Lau
in Atelier Versace wearing Cartier jewellery
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Gong Li
in Givenchy wearing Boucheron jewellery
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Zeng Meihuizi
in Miu Miu
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Vivian Hsu
in Zac Posen wearing Tiffany & Co. jewellery
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Zhang Zifeng
in Calvin Klein
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Gwei Lun-mei
in Chanel and Chanel Fine Jewellery
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Sun Li
in Armani Privé
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Kara Hui
in Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture and Piaget jewellery