The Best Beauty Tips Every Asian Girl Can Learn From These Top Celebrities

The reality TV star, who is also a beauty entrepreneur, is a bona fide beauty icon, thanks to her immaculate makeup and bold hair statements. And she follows a strict skincare routine too, and counts retinol as one of her must-have products. Widely regarded as the golden standard of anti-ageing, retinol works by signalling to skin cells to speed up cellular turnover and collagen repair to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. If you're trying retinol products for the first time, opt for something that contains a retinol derivative or a product that contains retinol at a low concentration.

We like First Aid Beauty's Skin Lab Retinol Serum .25% Pure Concentrate, $95 for 30ml, which combines a gentle dose of retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, peptides, aloe, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides that plumps and soothes the skin simultaneously.