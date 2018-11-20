The Best Beauty Tips Every Asian Girl Can Learn From These Top Celebrities

  By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 20 Nov. 2018 6:39 PM

#1: Score Kim Kardashian's Complexion With Retinol

The reality TV star, who is also a beauty entrepreneur, is a bona fide beauty icon, thanks to her immaculate makeup and bold hair statements. And she follows a strict skincare routine too, and counts retinol as one of her must-have products. Widely regarded as the golden standard of anti-ageing, retinol works by signalling to skin cells to speed up cellular turnover and collagen repair to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. If you're trying retinol products for the first time, opt for something that contains a retinol derivative or a product that contains retinol at a low concentration.

We like First Aid Beauty's Skin Lab Retinol Serum .25% Pure Concentrate, $95 for 30ml, which combines a gentle dose of retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, peptides, aloe, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides that plumps and soothes the skin simultaneously.

First Aid Beauty, Celebrity Beauty Tips For Asians

#2: How To Get The Perfect Cat Eye Like Ariana Grande

Aside from her signature high ponytail, Ariana Grande is also never seen without the perfect cat-eye flick. According to her makeup artist, Ash K Holm, who has also worked with the Kardashians, says the key lies in extending the wing towards the ends of the eyebrows. In addition to defining your eyes, it also helps lift your features so you instantly look energised.

We like Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $30, as it is pigment packed and has an innovative flex tip that enables you to line your lids effortlessly.

Fenty Beauty, Celebrity Beauty Tips For Asians

#3: How To Leave Your Brows Alone Like Kendall Jenner

We've all made some beauty blunders, whether it's using the wrong shade of under eye concealer or using a foundation shade that doesn't match our necks. But fret not, because so do supermodels. Case in point: Kendall Jenner. In her beauty video for Vogue, the supermodel reveals that she once fell prey to over-plucking her brows, until her older sisters intervened. Now, her arches have returned to their former glory and all she does is fill in sparse spots and brush them upwards and outwards for perfectly defined brows.

We like Shu Uemura's Brow:Sword, $53, which has an angled pencil for precision drawing and a handy brush tip to blend.

Shu Uemura, Celebrity Beauty Tips For Asians

#4 How To Get The Ultimate K-Beauty Glow Like Gianna Jun

Aside from the mind-blogging array of beauty products that Korea has blessed the world with, it also popularise the glowing skin look years before its Western counterparts followed suit. And who better to look to for dewy skin inspo than Korean actress and the face of HERA, Gianna Jun?

Try HERA UV Mist Cushion Cover SPF 50+/PA+++, which is infused with moisturising and brightening skincare ingredients for a plump and illuminated complexion. A blend of antioxidants also helps protect skin against environmental hazards.

HERA, Celebrity Beauty Tips For Asians

#5: Sculpt Your Face Like Bella Hadid

To say Bella Hadid is one of the most beautiful models today is an understatement. Not only is she one of the most highly sought after models, she has also scored a major contract as the face of Dior. And if her red carpet appearances tell us anything at all, it's that she has enviable cheekbones that can cut glass. But even for the less genetically blessed, it's easy to contour and highlight your featuresyou just need the right tools.

Try Dior Backstage Contour Palette, $77. Comprising of four universally flattering matte sculpting powders and two beige highlighting powders, each is finely milled and can be easily layered for your desired intensity.

Dior, Celebrity Beauty Tips For Asians

#6: Cleanse Your Skin Like Priyanka Chopra

All of us take after our parents in more ways than we know, or like to admit. But when it comes to skincare tips, the 36-year-old counts on her mom's advice. According to an interview she did with Harper's BAZAAR along with her mother, the pair mentioned the benefits of removing makeup and cleansing the skin with coconut oil. Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil not only melts away stubborn makeup, it also nourishes skin so you can cleanse and moisturise it in one simple step.

Try Kopari Coconut Cleansing Oil, $55, which is made of pure coconut oil, green tea oil and rice oil to thoroughly remove all traces of makeup as well as infuse it with antioxidants to keep skin clean and healthy.

Kopari, Celebrity Beauty Tips For Asians
