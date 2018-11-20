15 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 40% Off

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., 20 Nov. 2018 9:00 AM

Shopping: 40% and Up Off This Black Friday

We've never been the type to shy away from a discount of any kind. Hey, saving money is saving money and we're here for it no matter the size.

However, as that price off increases we get more and more excited. So what's a sizeable price off, you ask? We say anything that's at least 40% off sticker price feels like a lot to us. For instance: A pair of trendy sock booties that was once around the $130 price point suddenly will only cost us $51? Or how about a designer watch that's $100 bucks off? Yeah, that'll bring a smile to our face.

For 15 of these 40%+ off deals that'll make you oh-so-happy this Black Friday, keep scrolling friends!

HALOGEN® Faux Fur Coat

BUY IT:  HALOGEN® x Atlantic-Pacific Faux Fur Coat, $249 $149.40 

Something Navy Sock Bootie

BUY IT:  SOMETHING NAVY Nix Bootie, $129.95 $51.98 

Kid's Fire Kindle

BUY IT:  All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-Pack, $259.98 $149.98

Article continues below

Rag & Bone

BUY IT:  RAG & BONE Atlas Concept Leather Shoulder Bag$595 $356.98 

NBD Dress

BUY IT:  NBD Sugar Pine Bodycon, $89 $148 

Anova Precision Cooker

BUY IT:  Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $199 $99

Article continues below

Endless Rose Dress

BUY IT: Endless Rose Drop Waist Button-Up Dress$117 $72 

Onia Swimsuit

BUY IT:  Onia Kelly One Piece Swimsuit$195 $117

Lovers + Friends Leggings

BUY IT: Lovers + Friends On Track Leggings$83 $138

Article continues below

By the Way Skirt

BUY IT: By the Way Imogen Lace Up Mini Skirt$54 $33

LA Made Slip Dress

BUY IT: LA Made Kate Slip Dress, $119 $66

Tory Burch Watch

BUY IT:  Tory Burch Classic-T Leather Strap Watch, $250 $150

Article continues below

Nike Sneakers

BUY IT:  Nike Free TR8 Training Shoe, $100 $59.98

Cole Haan Booties

BUY IT:  Cole Haan Laree Stretch Bootie, $250 $125

For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

