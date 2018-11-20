Ellen DeGeneres' holiday collection will make you smile for more reason than one.

Today, the host of The Ellen Show and Walmart announced that her line, EV1, is adding 44 holiday-inspired items to Walmart.com, ranging from pajamas to winter-ready clothing like ombre flannels, sweatshirts and bomber jackets. The best part: Everything is under $32!

"Everything comes in holiday colors and fabrics so you can stay warm and feel festive whether you're at a party or shoveling snow or untangling the lights you swore you wouldn't get tangled last year," the talk show host exclusively shared with E! News.

If you're doing holiday or Black Friday shopping this week, we're happy to share that these pieces double as gifts. So we asked Ellen which item she recommends as the perfect gift. She told us, "I love the velvet jacket that says 'Love' on the back. It comes in black and burgundy and it goes with literally anything—and you know I mean that because I said literally."