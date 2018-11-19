In honor of Thanksgiving, we're showing gratitude for celebrity styles that are inspiring our holiday looks.

Whether your plans include going to a friend's house for Friendsgiving, meeting your significant other's family or overeating with your family, there's a chic outfit worn by a celebrity that will fit the occasion. When shopping your look or going through your wardrobe, finding a Thanksgiving outfit isn't always easy. For one, you want to be comfortable in something that has a little give (so you can eat as much as possible). Two, you want to make a good impression on your family and friends in something that represents your personal style.

If you're heading to a nice restaurant for Turkey Day, Kendall Jenner's look is goals with this statement-making hue. But, if you're doing something more casual, Anna Kendrick, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and Karlie Kloss have you covered.