Before she was entwined in John Meehan's web of lies as Debra Newell, Connie Britton was playing for laughs.

The star and executive producer of Dirty John's TV past goes all the way back to the early 1990s with a series of sitcoms, like Spin City and The Fighting Fitzgeralds, before things got more dramatic upon entering the 2000s with roles on The West Wing and 24. In 2006, she landed the role that made her a household name: Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights.

Since then, Britton's been a country music superstar, a ghost and mother of the Antichrist, a real person in a true-crime drama and an emergency dispatcher, among other roles. Britton's also played an animated version of herself on more than one occasion.