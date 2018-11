Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle During Date Night at the Theater

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a date night at the Royal Variety Performance.

The expecting Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the show at the London Palladium on Monday evening. The event takes place each year in support of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II is a Patron.

"The money raised helps entertainers throughout the UK in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times," Kensington Palace tweeted about the annual event on Monday.

Meghan, wearing a $1,149 Safiyaa top and skirt, was given a posy of flowers by a 7-year-old girl as she entered the London Palladium for the show.