Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason She Let Tristan Thompson Be There for True's Birth

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 19 Nov. 2018 9:05 AM

It's been seven months since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True Thompson; however, fans got to watch the magical moment for the first time on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While reliving her firstborn's birth likely brought back several happy memories for KoKo, it may have resurfaced some painful ones, as well—including Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. 

Even though the Good American head admitted to her followers she had done some "not so mature things" after learning the about his infidelity, she tried to put her feelings aside and make the moment special for herself, Tristan and their daughter. 

"This is something that I've waited for my entire life," she said at one point during the episode. "I don't want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of 'Don't make permanent decisions off temporary emotions.'"

"I want Tristan here with me," she added. "I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter and for him at the end of the day, and I'm mature enough to say that. I'm mature enough to put my personal feelings aside."

While Khloe acknowledged her main man, "f--ked up," she ultimately decided to revisit the matter at a later time. However, not everyone in her famous family shared the same sentiments. Even though they all tried to create a calm environment for Khloe, Kim Kardashian made a joking gesture in which she pretended to cut the Cleveland Cavalier player's throat in the delivery room. Kourtney Kardashian also expressed her concern to Kim that Khloe was being "too nice." The family also addressed the drama with Khloe's basketball beau in an off-camera conversation, which Kim described as a "heated" talk.

Despite her loved ones' best efforts, Khloe could still feel the tension on the day of the birth and even shared an awkward family photo from the big day. 

"This is one of the most awkward photos I have seen in a long time," she captioned the snapshot. "You can feel the tension. Lol. But it makes me laugh for some reason. I am definitely one of those people that when I'm uncomfortable I nervously laugh. Welcome to my labor. Lol." 

Of course, many of Khloe's fans slammed Tristan, as well.  While she reiterated she was "disgusted by his actions" on Twitter, she defended the father of her child. 

"I'll never understand either," the reality star allegedly wrote in the comments section of a since-deleted teaser for Sunday's episode, per Us Weekly. "I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn't make mistakes. He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all."

After another commenter wished for Khloe to find a "better man," she reportedly replied, "I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything. I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True."

In the end, it looks like Khloe is continuing to put her daughter first.

"Only time will tell," she concluded, per the magazine, "but until then I am living in my happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness."

