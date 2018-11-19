Justin Bieber's Steamy Comment on Hailey Baldwin's Instagram May Make You Blush

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 19 Nov. 2018 4:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber can't stop gushing over Hailey Baldwin.

 The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to let his social media followers know what he really thinks of his leading lady. After the 21-year-old model posted a picture of herself donning a black winter coat and pants, Bieber commented, "Ur just too much" and "U turn me on."

This wasn't the first time the "Sorry" singer had showed some PDA online. At the end of October, Baldwin shared a picture of herself modeling a sparkly, silver number for a PrettyLittleThings campaign. Once again, Bieber didn't shy away from letting the world know his true feelings.

"Holy crap this is hot," he wrote.

He also hasn't been afraid to share his nicknames for his sweetheart. Earlier this month, Bieber posted a black and white snapshot of the couple kissing on Instagram and captioned it "hunny buns punkin." He also posted another photo of the two lovebirds cuddling by the water and captioned it, "my little bean."

Read

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in New PDA-Packed Picture

One of his most telling PDA-packed posts appeared last week. The "Love Yourself" star posted a picture of him holding hands with Baldwin and captioned it, "my wife is awesome"—seemingly confirming the two had indeed tied the knot this fall.

Baldwin also appeared to make her newlywed status Instagram official this weekend by changing her Instagram handle and taking Bieber's last name. In addition, she proudly donned his moniker on the back of her jacket last week.

Ah! Newlywed bliss!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples
Latest News
ESC: Shopping

10 Crazy-Good Black Friday Beauty Deals

Kiernan Shipka, Seventeen

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka Opens Up About Why Sabrina Is an "Inspiration"

Mary Poppins Returns

Surprise! Mary Poppins Is Joining Your Family for Thanksgiving

Waste It On Me Music Video Cast

Watch BTS and Steve Aoki's "Waste It on Me" Music Video Starring an All Asian-American Cast

Prince Harry

Prince Harry Continues Princess Diana's Legacy With a Powerful PSA

Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Married: See Their Cutest Pics

The E! News Asia Hosts Recap The E! People's Choice Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.