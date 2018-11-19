7 Things To Look Out For At The 2018 Singapore International Film Festival

It's back! The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) returns next week with a stellar lineup of films, masterclasses and conversations with filmmakers from the region and beyond. The festival takes place over 12 days from 28 November to 9 December 2018, and will showcase the over 100 films in a variety of innovative formats. Think: Open air film screenings, gala premieres, awards for legends of the silver screen and more.

"[The] Singapore International Film Festival as an international film festival, brings both regional and international creators and audiences together, creating opportunity for dialogue," said Pimpaka Towira, Programming Director, SGIFF, about the festival lineup for this year. "This year's programme of over 100 films celebrates the diversity of our region and cultures; and offers audiences an opportunity for the discovery of independent cinema."

Ahead of the upcoming film festival, we compiled seven things that you need to know: