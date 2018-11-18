Here's The Full List Of 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards Nominees

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 18 Nov. 2018 11:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
BLACKPINK, DDU DU DDU DU

YouTube

There's no bigger award show in K-pop than the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), which recognises the best of the best in Korean pop music every year, and this year's lineup of nominees has been as eagerly anticipated as the release of the songs themselves. This year's nominees include some of the hottest solo artists and groups in the industry now, including BLACKPINK, GOT7, iKON, BTS and more, so you know the fight will be close. Taking place across not one, but THREE cities (Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong), some of these artists will also be making live performances that will be as memorable as the awards show itself, so keep a look out for more information to be released!

Read on to see if your favourite K-pop star has been nominated:

Best New Male Artist

HAON

Stray Kids

Kim Donghan

The Boyz

Vinxen

Hyeongseop x Euiwoong

 

Best New Female Artist

NATURE

GWSN

IZ*ONE

(G)I-DLE

LOONA

Fromis_9

Best Male Artist

DEAN

Roy Kim

ZICO

Park Hyo Shin

Hwang Chi Yeol

Best Female Artist

IU

Sunmi

Taeyeon

Heize

Chungha

Best Male Group

GOT7

NCT 127

NU'EST W

Wanna One

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

MOMOLAND

GFRIEND

Read

22 Of The Sweetest Things You Need To Know About Red Velvet

Best Band Performance

DAY6

FTISLAND

Kiha and the Faces

Guckkasten

HYUKOH

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

DEAN

Jay Park

ZICO

CRUSH

Heize

Best Music Video

‘DDU-DU DDU-DU', BLACKPINK

‘What Is Love?', TWICE

‘Beautiful', Wanna One

‘IDOL', BTS

‘Good Evening', SHINee

Best OST

‘AND I', NU'EST W

‘No Longer Mine', Roy Kim

‘The Day', Park Hyo Shin

‘A-TEEN', SEVENTEEN

‘Every Day, Every Moment', Paul Kim

Best Unit

EXO-CBX

Wanna One Triple Position

BSS (SEVENTEEN)

gugudan Semina

Girls' Generation-Oh!GG

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Roy Kim

Jung Seunghwan

Park Kyo Shin

Im Chang Jung

Heize

Best Vocal Performance Group

iKON

MAMAMOO

Melomance

Bolbbalgan4

BTOB

Best Dance Performance Solo

‘Siren', Sunmi

‘1,2,3!', Seungri

‘Lip & Hip', Hyuna

‘Rollercoaster', Chungha

‘Dally', Hyolyn

Best Dance Performance Female Group

‘Bingle Bangle', AOA

‘What is Love?', TWICE

‘DDU-DU DDU-DU', BLACKPINK

‘Bad Boy', Red Velvet

‘That Day', Lovelyz

‘Secret Garden', Oh My Girl

Best Dance Performance Male Group

‘BOOMERANG', Wanna One

‘Lullaby', GOT7

‘Shoot Out', MONSTA X

‘FAKE LOVE', BTS

‘Oh My!', SEVENTEEN

‘Shine', PENTAGON

Read

10 Things You Need To Know About BTS

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Celebrities , Music , Awards
Latest News
Joan Chen, Singapore International Film Festival 2018

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Joan Chen

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Inside Mandy Moore's Private Wedding Ceremony to Musician Taylor Goldsmith

Nicole Kidman, 2019 Governor's Awards

Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Shine at 2018 Governors Awards

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead Finally Reveals What Happened to Lauren Cohan's Maggie

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

See the Emotional Moment Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to True Thompson With Tristan and Her Family By Her Side

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes to Jen Harley and Daughter After Recent Jersey Shore Episode

Cardi B

Cardi B Goes Topless in New Photo After Revealing She's "Depressed" From Losing A Lot of Baby Weight

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.