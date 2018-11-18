YouTube
There's no bigger award show in K-pop than the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), which recognises the best of the best in Korean pop music every year, and this year's lineup of nominees has been as eagerly anticipated as the release of the songs themselves. This year's nominees include some of the hottest solo artists and groups in the industry now, including BLACKPINK, GOT7, iKON, BTS and more, so you know the fight will be close. Taking place across not one, but THREE cities (Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong), some of these artists will also be making live performances that will be as memorable as the awards show itself, so keep a look out for more information to be released!
Read on to see if your favourite K-pop star has been nominated:
Best New Male Artist
HAON
Stray Kids
Kim Donghan
The Boyz
Vinxen
Hyeongseop x Euiwoong
Best New Female Artist
NATURE
GWSN
IZ*ONE
(G)I-DLE
LOONA
Fromis_9
Best Male Artist
DEAN
Roy Kim
ZICO
Park Hyo Shin
Hwang Chi Yeol
Best Female Artist
IU
Sunmi
Taeyeon
Heize
Chungha
Best Male Group
GOT7
NCT 127
NU'EST W
Wanna One
BTS
SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
MOMOLAND
GFRIEND
Best Band Performance
DAY6
FTISLAND
Kiha and the Faces
Guckkasten
HYUKOH
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
DEAN
Jay Park
ZICO
CRUSH
Heize
Best Music Video
‘DDU-DU DDU-DU', BLACKPINK
‘What Is Love?', TWICE
‘Beautiful', Wanna One
‘IDOL', BTS
‘Good Evening', SHINee
Best OST
‘AND I', NU'EST W
‘No Longer Mine', Roy Kim
‘The Day', Park Hyo Shin
‘A-TEEN', SEVENTEEN
‘Every Day, Every Moment', Paul Kim
Best Unit
EXO-CBX
Wanna One Triple Position
BSS (SEVENTEEN)
gugudan Semina
Girls' Generation-Oh!GG
Best Vocal Performance Solo
Roy Kim
Jung Seunghwan
Park Kyo Shin
Im Chang Jung
Heize
Best Vocal Performance Group
iKON
MAMAMOO
Melomance
Bolbbalgan4
BTOB
Best Dance Performance Solo
‘Siren', Sunmi
‘1,2,3!', Seungri
‘Lip & Hip', Hyuna
‘Rollercoaster', Chungha
‘Dally', Hyolyn
Best Dance Performance Female Group
‘Bingle Bangle', AOA
‘What is Love?', TWICE
‘DDU-DU DDU-DU', BLACKPINK
‘Bad Boy', Red Velvet
‘That Day', Lovelyz
‘Secret Garden', Oh My Girl
Best Dance Performance Male Group
‘BOOMERANG', Wanna One
‘Lullaby', GOT7
‘Shoot Out', MONSTA X
‘FAKE LOVE', BTS
‘Oh My!', SEVENTEEN
‘Shine', PENTAGON
