We know her as the ravishing woman that played the ill-fated Empress Gobolo Wanrong in 1987's Oscar-winning film, The Last Emperor, the movie that changed Hollywood, and hit television series, Twin Peaks, the David Lynch-directed show that altered the course of primetime television in the United States.

And just known simply as Joan Chen, the multiple Golden Horse Award-winner is set to grace the sunny shores of Singapore to receive yet another award — the Cinema Legend Award, at the 2018 Singapore International Film Festival.

And equally as legendary, here are five things that most people don't know about the Chinese-American actress.