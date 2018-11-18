Sean "Diddy" Combs said in a statement on Sunday that he and ex Kim Porter were "more than soul mates" and that he misses her so much, marking his first public comments about her death.

Porter, the mother of three of the rapper and producer's children, was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Thursday. She was 47. The case of her death remains under investigation.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," Diddy wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the two posing for an Essence magazine photo shoot.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby," he continued. "I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [black heart emoji]."

Plans about Porter's funeral have not been made public.