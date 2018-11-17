Keith Urban Just Proved He's the Biggest Post Malone Fan

Keith Urban and Post Malone could just be the musical collaboration we never knew we needed.
The "Never Comin Down" singer caught up with E! News at Spotify's 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards and discussed his upcoming work with Malone. "I love Post," he said. Aww!
Urban revealed that the two of them worked on some music together, but eager ears will have to wait a few more months for its release. "We collaborated on a song for this Elvis [Presley] special that's going to be coming out in January," he said.
Urban said he "had a blast" while teaming up with Malone.
Can anything get "Better Now" from here?
Urban only had positive things to say about the "I Fall Apart" singer. "He's the real deal," he gushed. "He's so eclectic, so steeped in all kinds of music. I love him."
Other than being a hit singer and a truly prolific Postmates connoisseur, he has recently become a shoe designer as well. Sort of.
Malone teamed up with Crocs to design the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog, which feature his signature logo and other Jibbitz charms that match his many, many tattoos. "I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they've been asking for," he said in a statement at the time.
The shoes are now sold out, although it appears Madonna got herself a pair because, well, she's Madonna.
So was Urban gifted a pair of the signature shoes upon working together on some music? Sadly, it appears not. "I wanted his suit, his Nudie Suit," he explained to E! News. "It's so badass."
Urban is coming off some huge wins at the 2018 Country Music Awards. The artist was honored with the 2018 Entertainer of the Year award and was very tearful and grateful while accepting the accolade. His wife, Nicole Kidman, could not have looked more proud of him.
"Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you. I'm shocked beyond shocked," he said in his speech. "Our girls at home: I love you. Thank you for supporting daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl. You make it all worthwhile."