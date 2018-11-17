Will Smith took to Instagram on Friday to pen a touching birthday tribute to his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

The 51-year-old had divorced the actor in 1995. They share a 26-year-old son, Trey Smith.

"Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! :-) I Love You, Ree-Ree," Will, 50, wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of him, Sheree and their boy when he was a baby.

"Wow," Chris Rock commented. "You have a very understanding wife."

Sheree responded to Will and also paid tribute to their son and the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, writing, "Awwwwwwwww...thank you baby daddy!!!!!! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure, and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, Bonus-mom, and Co-parenting partner! [heart emoji]"