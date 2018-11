Whether or not they are legally married, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have both appeared to make their union Instagram official.

The 21-year-old model and 24-year-old singer got engaged in July after a whirlwind rekindled romance and sparked marriage rumors in September after they were spotted at a New York courthouse. At the time, a source told E! News that two took part in a marriage ceremony there. Hailey later tweeted, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" She then deleted the tweet.

Hailey's Instagram username recently changed to @haileybieber. Her Twitter username remains @haileybaldwin as of Saturday morning.