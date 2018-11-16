IBL/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 16 Nov. 2018 6:10 PM
Gone, but never forgotten.
Seven months after Avicii passed away at the age of 28, his family invited hundreds of the DJ's biggest fans to honor his legacy during a memorial service in his native Sweden. Mourners gathered in Stockholm on Friday for a spot inside the Hedvig Eleonora Church, where an elaborate and emotional service was performed in the late artist's memory.
A source who attended the service tells E! News that Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, touched on his son's life in a "beautiful" speech, and members of the choir sang several renditions of Avicii's hit songs. Flowers and photos of Avicii adorned the church.
"The entire service was very moving," the insider adds, calling it a "great tribute to Avicii." In footage obtained by E! News, the entire church joined in to sing the DJ's globally-recognized anthem, "Wake Me Up."
Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was discovered dead on April 20 in a hotel room in the Middle East. His unexpected passing triggered a ripple of heartbreak through the EDM community and music world at large.
Avicii's cause of death was never confirmed, but his family alluded to their son having committed suicide.
"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," a statement read. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most—music."
"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the statement continued. "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."
In June, Avicii was laid to rest during an intimate funeral.
—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz
