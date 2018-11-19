10 Crazy-Good Black Friday Beauty Deals

It's a hard fact of life that beauty products are expensive.

And yes, if you're a product girl you've already resigned to the fact that a big chunk of your paycheck goes towards your daily must haves. However when there's a rare chance to save, you take it. Enter: Black Friday, one of those times where your favorite name brands actually go on sale. But you can't go into this blind, people. Each brand has their own offer, so you have to do your research. Lucky for you, we did the leg work and here are 10 designer beauty labels offering big time discounts you're going to want to see.