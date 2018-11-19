10 Crazy-Good Black Friday Beauty Deals

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., 19 Nov. 2018 6:00 AM
It's a hard fact of life that beauty products are expensive.
And yes, if you're a product girl you've already resigned to the fact that a big chunk of your paycheck goes towards your daily must haves. However when there's a rare chance to save, you take it. Enter: Black Friday, one of those times where your favorite name brands actually go on sale. But you can't go into this blind, people. Each brand has their own offer, so you have to do your research. Lucky for you, we did the leg work and here are 10 designer beauty labels offering big time discounts you're going to want to see.
The Deal: From Nov. 21-28 take 30% off sitewide.
Our Pick: Algenist GENIUS Liquid Collagen,
$115 $80.50
The Deal: Nov. 22-26 all sets will be 20%.
Our Pick: MIA SMART LUXE HOLIDAY GIFT SET IN PINK,
$356 $284.80
The Deal: Nov. 20-25 get 25% off the entire site + free shipping + GWP Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops (on orders $50+).
Our Pick: Cover FX Nova Glitter Drops,
$44, $33
The Deal: Nov. 22-24 for every $75 purchase, you'll get a free large makeup bag with a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and your choice of a full size Everlasting Liquid Lipstick.
Our Pick: Kat Von D Beauty Trooper Black Eyeliner Obsession Eyeliner Collector's Edition, $88
The Deal: Get 40% off Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Our Pick: Patchology Night & Day Miracle Eye Duo,
$90 $54
The Deal: Receive 40% off your order on Black Friday.
Our Pick: Philosophy Glow All the Way Home Anti-Aging Gift Set,
$85 $51
The Deal: Nov. 23-25 take 40% off all orders with the code: BF40.
Our Pick: Spongelle Merry & Bright Holiday Set,
$28 $16.80
The Deal: 30% off sitewide Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Our Pick: StriVectin Power Couple Duo,
$213, $149.10
The Deal: Nov. 21-25 take 25% off sitewide.
Our Pick: Best of Beauty Duo,
$48 $36
The Deal: For one day only on Black Friday, take 50% off $40+ orders with the code: 1DAY50.
Our Pick: Winky Lux Chic Kitty Box,
$46 $27.60
