by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 16 Nov. 2018 2:49 PM
Amanda Knox has finally found her happily ever after.
The criminal justice activist, who rose to notoriety for her alleged involvement in the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, is engaged to her boyfriend, author Chris Robinson. 31-year-old Amanda announced the news on her social media Friday with a video of the elaborate, science fiction-inspired proposal.
"It was just your average Sunday night, when suddenly..." she captioned the moment, which captured how Robinson popped the question by leading Amanda into their backyard and presenting her with a meteor and futuristic tablet titled "the Knox-Robinson Coalescence."
"I had been thinking about this, but it's already happened in the future," he told her. It's happening now. I don't have a ring but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"
Of course, she said yes, telling her soon-to-be hubby, "You're beautiful. This is so cool!"
Knox amassed global notoriety 10 years ago when the woman she lived with while studying abroad was discovered dead in her bedroom in their shared Perugia, Italy apartment. Knox and her Italian boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially charged and found guilty for Kercher's murder along with Rudy Guede. While Guede was ultimately sentenced to 16 years in prison, which he is currently serving, an Italian supreme court acquitted Knox and Sollecito in 2015.
The couple began dating that same year, and currently live in Seattle with their numerous cats.
