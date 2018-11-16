See the Dirty John Cast's Killer True Crime Transformations

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 16 Nov. 2018 1:30 PM

Connie Britton, Debra Newell

Jordin Althaus/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images;Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Connie Britton and that luxurious mane of hair are going true crime on us. Britton is executive producing and starring in Bravo's Dirty John, a TV miniseries adaptation of the hit podcast and series of Los Angeles Times articles about John Meehan (Eric Bana), a very real con artist and the woman in his crosshair, Debra Newell.

Rounding out the star-studded cast with Britton and Bana are Jean Smart, Julia Garner, Juno Temple and Kevin Zegers, all playing real-life people involved in the twisted, dangerous tale.

Below, see how Britton, Bana and Smart transformed for their roles, and take a walk down memory lane and see how some of your other favorite stars transformed for their killer true crime roles.

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

Dirty John, Eric Bana

Bravo

Eric Bana as John Meehan

The Troy star dipped his toe back into TV for the role of John Meehan, a con artist with a sordid past.

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Bravo

Connie Britton as Debra Newell

Connie Britton takes on the role of Debra Newell in Dirty John. Debra is a woman who thought she found the man of her dreams...but he turned into a nightmare.

Dirty John, Jean Smart

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images, Bravo

Jean Smart as Arlane Hart

The Designing Women and Fargo veteran is almost unrecognizable as Debra's mother Arlane Hart.

Edie Falco, Leslie Abramson, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, TV Transformations

Getty Images; NBC

Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson

The Nurse Jackie actress suited up as the curly haired legal eagle on the yet-to-be-aired season of Law & Order: True Crime, which focused on the famous Menendez brothers murder case. In 1994, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in a high-profile trial for the 1989 murders of their wealthy parents, entertainment executive Jose and his wife Kitty.

Killer TV Transformation, Al Pacino

Phil Caruso/GAME CHANGE, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Turner

Al Pacino as Phil Spector

Starring in HBO's Phil Spector, the Oscar winner got wiggy with it when he took on the role of the eccentric "Wall of Sound" super producer, who was found guilty of killing actress Lana Clarkson after a night of drinking in 2003.

TV Transformations, Edgar Ramirez, Gianni Versace, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni

Splash News

Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace

For the highly anticipated upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, The Girl on the Train star completely transformed his appearance for his role as the slain Italian fashion designer, who was murdered outside his Miami mansion by Andrew Cunanan on July 15, 1997.

Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story

Mike Marsland/WireImage; RSKM/BACKGRID

Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace

The Spanish star donned one seriously blonde wig to play the fashionable sister of Gianni Versace in the second season of American Crime Story.

Darren Criss, Andrew Cunanan, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Cindy Ord/Getty Images; BACKGRID

Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

The former Glee star donned some killer jorts for his role as Gianni Versace's killer in the second season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story. The 28-year-old killed at least four people before murdering the famed fashion designer in front of his Miami mansion on July 15, 1997. On July 24, 1997, he committed suicide.

TV Transformations, Addison Timlin, The Girl in the Box

Getty Images; Lifetime

Addison Timlin as Colleen Stan

In Girl in the Box, the actress went full throttle for her role as a kidnap victim who was kept in a box and used as a sex slave for seven years by Cameron Hooker. Eventually his wife turned him and and Hooker was sentenced to 104 years in prison.

Killer TV Transformation, Gethin Anthony

Ron Batzdorff/NBC, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gethin Anthony as Charles Manson

Making quite the physical change, the British Game of Thrones star went head first into the role of the Manson Family's head honcho on the drama Aquarius

Amanda Knox, Hayden Panettiere, Murder on Trial in Italy, TV Transformations

Getty Images; Lifetime

Hayden Panettiere as Amanda Knox

The Nashville actress starred as Foxy Knoxy in the Lifetime movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy in 2011. Knox was accused of killing her roommate Meredith Kercher on Nov. 1, 2007, during her semester abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson, American Crime Story, TV Transformations

Getty Images; FX

Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson

The Oscar winner jumped into portraying The Juice for FX's American Crime Story in 2016. The fallen football hero was put on trial for the 1994 murder of his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. 

Taryn Manning, Cleveland Abduction, Michelle Knight, TV Transformations

Getty Images; Lifetime

Taryn Manning as Michelle Knight

The Orange Is the New Black actress starred as a 10-year kidnapping victim in the 2015 Lifetime movie Cleveland Abduction. The star played the oldest of the three women who were held captive by Ariel Castro for nearly a decade before escaping in 2013.

Sarah Paulson, Marcia Clark, The People v. O.J. Simpson, American Crime Story, TV Transformations

Getty Images; FX

Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark

Ryan Murphy's go-to girl went for a total transformation and nabbed an Emmy for her portrayal of the dogged lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial on FX's American Crime Story in 2016.

TV Transformations, Zelda Williams, The Girl in the Box

Michael Bezjian/WireImage; Lifetime

Zelda Williams as Janice Hooker

Robin Williams' daughter was barely recognizable when she took on the role of Cameron Hooker's wife and accomplice in the TV movie Girl in the Box, about a couple who kidnaps a woman, Colleen Stan, and uses her as a sex slave for seven years.

Drew Peterson: Untouchable, Rob Lowe, TV Transformations

Getty Images; Lifetime

Rob Lowe as Drew Peterson

The hunky actor opted for new 'do and a 'stache to appear in Lifetime's Drew Peterson: Untouchable in 2012. Lowe took on the role of the former police sergeant who was convicted in 2012 of his third wife's death after his fourth wife disappeared. Peterson received a prison sentence of 38 years on February 21, 2013. His fourth wife, Stacy, is still missing.

TV Transformations, John Travolta, Robert Shapiro, American Crime Story

George Pimentel/WireImage; Netflix

John Travolta as Robert Shapiro

The Hollywood heavyweight, who started off in TV, went back to his roots when he played the famed defense attorney, who was part of O.J. Simpson's legal "Dream Team," in American Crime Story in 2016.

TV Transformations, Eric Dane, Tex Watson

WireImage / CBS

Eric Dane as Tex Watson

The former Grey's Anatomy star kicked things back to the '60s when he played the charming but deadly Charles "Tex" Watson, a member of Charles Manson's Manson Family, in the TV movie Helter Skelter, based on Vincent Bugliosi's famed true crime book.

TV Transformations, Tania Raymonde, Jodi Arias

WireImage / Lifetime

Tania Raymonde as Jodi Arias

Rocking that infamous hairstyle, the Goliath star played the murderous woman in the made-for-television movie Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret about the killing of Travis Alexander, her ex boyfriend.

TV Transformations, Rob Lowe, Ben Novak Jr.

FilmMagic / Lifetime

Rob Lowe as Ben Novak Jr.

The actor dusted off some cool shades to play murdered millionaire and Fontainebleau hotel heir in the made-for-TV movie Beautiful & Twisted in 2015. Ben's estranged wife, Narcy Novak, was convicted of orchestrating the murders and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

TV Transformations, Alyssa Milano, Amy Fisher

Getty Images / CBS

Alyssa Milano as Amy Fisher

The Charmed actress played the infamous teen in Lifetime's 1993 flick, Casualties of Love: The Long Island Lolita Story, about Joey Buttafuoco's possessive young lover who took aim—literally—at his wife, Mary Jo Buttafuoco.

TV Transformations, Christina Ricci, Lizzie Borden

FilmMagic / Lifetime

Christina Ricci as Lizzie Borden

The child star grew up and suited up for the TV movie Lizzie Borden Took an Ax and the mini-series The Lizzie Borden Chronicles about the infamous woman who was accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in Fall River, Rhode Island in 1892.

Dirty John premieres Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

