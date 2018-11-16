It's almost time for everyone's favorite season—award season, of course.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked things off on Friday by announcing the 2019 nominees. Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan read off the list of contenders during a live broadcast from the W Hotel.

However, movie lovers will have to wait until Feb. 23 to find out who wins. The award show, now in its 34th year, will be held at the iconic Santa Monica Pier and broadcast live on IFC—so mark your calendars.

To see the full list of nominees, check out the list below: