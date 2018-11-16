Ariana Grande Jokes Her Heart Turned Black After Pete Davidson Split

Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 16 Nov. 2018 9:01 AM
Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit
Quit playing games with our hearts about your heart, Ariana Grande.
The newly single songstress got fans all stirred up Thursday night when she tweeted a series of solo black hearts to followers. "Is the black heart some sort of tea or am i reaching," one fan asked. Not so fast!
"U reaching reachin baby," Grande responded. "We're just so desperate for tea," another fan chimed in.
Oh, wait—there's more. "Jk i'm empty and my heart is black now so," Grande added. "This went deep real quick. i love u always," another fan answered.
jk i’m empty and my heart is black now so— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2018
Naturally, her devoted fans were concerned and showered Grande with love and support online. When one fan retorted with "WHAT," the songstress added more fuel to the Twitter tea with, "Kiiiiiiddding (i'm not kidding) kiiiiiiiiddding relax."
Of course, the star was making a humorous reference to her recent split from Pete Davidson, whose 25th birthday happens to be today. Just last month, she and Davidson called off their engagement and broke up following the tragic death of Grande's ex, Mac Miller. After some public awkwardness between the exes, the songstress dropped "Thank U, Next," in tribute to her exes.
With another album already in the works and a world tour on the 2019 horizon, Grande has been coping with the help of her craft. A source previously told E! News it's her "happy place." "She wants to pour her heart and soul into her music, and being in the studio really helps her deal with her emotions," the insider explained.
kiiiiiiddding (i’m not kidding) kiiiiiiiiddding relax— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2018
Plus, if we needed one more sign she's moving on, there's that recent post-breakup major chop.
