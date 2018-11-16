Serena Williams' Husband Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo on Their First Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 16 Nov. 2018 8:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Happy anniversary, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

The Reddit cofounder celebrated their first year of marriage on Friday by sharing a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day on Instagram. The black-and-white snapshot showed the couple dancing during their wedding reception. The tennis pro stunned in a Versace dress with beads and feathers in the photograph—one of her three dresses for the big day.

Along with the photo, the happy hubby posted a sweet anniversary message for his spouse.

"365 days later. And still dancing," he wrote. "Only now Jr joins in. Happy anniversary, my queen. Here's to many, many more." 

"Jr.," of course, refers to the couple's 1-year-old daughter: Alexis Olympia. The proud parents welcomed their firstborn in the fall of 2017.

The athlete wed the venture capitalist at New Orleans' Contemporary Arts Center in November 2017. According to Vogue, Williams walked down the aisle in front of 200 guests in a strapless Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown. Shen then changed into two Versace gowns for the reception. She also wore nearly $4 million in jewelry on the big day.

Of course, the couple's family and friends were there, including Venus Williams and the duo's little one. There were also quite a few celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria.

Photos

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Wedding Album

It certainly has been a busy year for the couple. In addition to tying the knot and becoming parents, the two attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Williams also continued to dominate the court, making it all the way to the finals of the U.S. Open.

Congratulations, you two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Top Stories , Apple News , Weddings , Anniversaries
Latest News
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson

A Legendary Christmas Adds Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and More Special Guests

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

You’ll Melt Watching Adam Levine Gush About Wife Behati Prinsloo

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Her and Scott Disick Co-Parenting Their Kids

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Celebrate Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Wedding Anniversary With a Look Back at Their Sweetest Moments Together

Hailey Baldwin

Um, Hailey Baldwin Accidentally Followed a Selena Gomez Fan Account

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1513

Kim Kardashian Thinks Tristan Thompson Is Only Sorry for Cheating Scandal Because "He's Embarrassed That He Looks Stupid"

Grey's Anatomy

The Meredith and DeLuca Train on Grey's Anatomy Is "Moving Forward"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.