Michelle Obama Jokes George Clooney Is Her "Freebie"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 16 Nov. 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michelle Obama, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Michelle Obamaand Barack Obama are going 26-years strong, but that doesn't mean the former first lady doesn't get a "freebie."

Ok, well, that's actually exactly what it means, but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host casually tricked the Becoming author into saying otherwise. 

"You're not first lady anymore and as far as I'm concerned you can cut loose and really say anything now, right?" Kimmel asked the famous former White House resident. So, Kimmel took it upon himself to write up some things Obama could say out loud and gave them to her on cards. 

"Don't even look at them—just read what I wrote," he instructed. Oh boy

The cards included laugh-out-loud phrases like, "I've never eaten a vegetable" (a reference to Obama's former Let's Move campaign); "The whole eight years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush's password; and "I'm not sure which one's Sasha and which one's Malia."

Then came the grand finale: "[GeorgeClooney is my freebie." Hey, we totally get it.  

Photos

President Obama and Michelle Obama's Sweetest Moments

Ever the good sport, the former first lady laughed off Kimmel's antics as they chatted about everything from her life today to the lesser-known elements of living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For one, did you know that the occupants have to pay for the food?

"Rent is free, staff is free—we shouldn't be mooching off of the taxpayers," Obama said, agreeing that they should be responsible for their meals. However, it's a slippery slope. "They let you get whatever you want, like if you say you want some exotic fruit...and then you get the bill for a peach and its like that was a $500 peach!"

$500 peaches don't fly with the family budget. As she quipped, "I would tell Barack, 'Barack, do not express pleasure for anything unless I know how much it costs.'"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michelle Obama , George Clooney , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson

A Legendary Christmas Adds Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and More Special Guests

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

Serena Williams' Husband Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo on Their First Anniversary

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

You’ll Melt Watching Adam Levine Gush About Wife Behati Prinsloo

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Her and Scott Disick Co-Parenting Their Kids

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Celebrate Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Wedding Anniversary With a Look Back at Their Sweetest Moments Together

Hailey Baldwin

Um, Hailey Baldwin Accidentally Followed a Selena Gomez Fan Account

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1513

Kim Kardashian Thinks Tristan Thompson Is Only Sorry for Cheating Scandal Because "He's Embarrassed That He Looks Stupid"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.