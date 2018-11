All The Outfits Worn By BLACKPINK's Jennie For Her 'Solo' Debut MV

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would know that BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first solo track a few weeks ago (aptly called 'Solo'), and along with that came her stunning music video, filled to the brim with fashion pieces, no less. Eagle-eyed observers would be thrilled to see pieces from the likes of Virgil Abloh's Off-White to buzzy French brand Marine Serre making an appearance in the "Fashion Queen" of BLACKPINK's 2:57 minute-long video. By our count, there were at least 20 pieces of high fashion items featured and today, we're sharing everything we spotted. How many did you catch?