Fresh off her return from hosting the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, it has been announced that E! Asia's very own Winnie Wen has been named a national winner for the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards in the Best Entertainment Presenter/Host category.

Winnie won the prestigious title for her E! VIP: Keeping Up With The Kardashians series that she shot in Los Angeles earlier this year. In the segment, she visited the Kardashians' favourite hangout spots in Malibu, fashion designers they turn to for a red carpet appearance and the places they love to eat.