by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 19 Nov. 2018 11:51 PM
Fresh off her return from hosting the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, it has been announced that E! Asia's very own Winnie Wen has been named a national winner for the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards in the Best Entertainment Presenter/Host category.
Winnie won the prestigious title for her E! VIP: Keeping Up With The Kardashians series that she shot in Los Angeles earlier this year. In the segment, she visited the Kardashians' favourite hangout spots in Malibu, fashion designers they turn to for a red carpet appearance and the places they love to eat.
"I have been a entertainment host for eight years, every time I stand there make the audience feel happy and energetic feels like winning an award, except this time, it is a real one," Winnie told us. "Being a TV host is one of my favourite things in the world, I wish I could give the world more laughter and joy!"
Here's wishing Winnie all the best at the AAAs and stay tuned for E!'s Live From The Red Carpet, which will be broadcast live on 7 December.
E! Live From The Red Carpet will be broadcast live on Friday, 7 December, on E! in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar and the Maldives.
