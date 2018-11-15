When it comes to getting a host for an award show, the choice is tough one. But Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA) president Michael McKay had a clear candidate in mind: Hong Kong-born actor and host Oli Pettigrew.

"Oli was instantly on board," said McKay. "But the problem was more one of logistics because he could only get one day off from his show in the States, so arranging flights that would get him to Singapore then back in time for his hosting duties in America was more the issue."

Pettigrew is a veteran on screen in the region, where he's hosted shows for AXN, HBO Asia, Discovery Channel, Channel News Asia and more. So it came as no surprise that McKay would pick him to do the honours of hosting the first ever awards show of this scale in Singapore.