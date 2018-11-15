Hong Kong-Born Actor Oli Pettigrew To Host The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018 11:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oli Pettigrew, Asian Academy Creative Awards 2018

When it comes to getting a host for an award show, the choice is tough one. But Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA) president Michael McKay had a clear candidate in mind: Hong Kong-born actor and host Oli Pettigrew.

"Oli was instantly on board," said McKay. "But the problem was more one of logistics because he could only get one day off from his show in the States, so arranging flights that would get him to Singapore then back in time for his hosting duties in America was more the issue."

Pettigrew is a veteran on screen in the region, where he's hosted shows for AXN, HBO Asia, Discovery Channel, Channel News Asia and more. So it came as no surprise that McKay would pick him to do the honours of hosting the first ever awards show of this scale in Singapore.

 

Read

Here's Where To Watch The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards Red Carpet Live

"I worked with Awards Chairman Ricky Ow and Michael and his team on Cash Cab [previously] and it was a world class production," said Pettigrew in a statement. "And the Asian Academy Creative Awards is such a prestigious and exciting event so I jumped at the chance to come down."

The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards will take place on 7 December, with E! hosting a Live From The Red Carpet segment that will be broadcast live from Capitol Theatre. 

It has received entries from 16 nations/regions across the Asia Pacific including India, Malaysia, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and Thailand.

Don't forget to tune in on 7 December and head to our website and social media channels for more exclusive content.

Read

2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards: Full National & Regional Winners List

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , TV , Awards , Red Carpet
Latest News
Cardi B

Cardi B Reveals the Surprising Ways Offset Gets Her to Relax and Unwind

Winnie Wen Thumbnail

2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards: Full National & Regional Winners List

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald

Zoë Kravitz and Callum Turner Tease Fantastic Beasts' Love Triangle

Yvette King Profile Shot - thumbnail

Here's Where To Watch The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards Red Carpet Live

Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, Will Smith, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Will Smith Raps in Spanish With Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny at the 2018 Latin Grammys

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law

Jude Law Hints at Dumbledore and Grindelwald's "Complicated" History

Kim Porter, Sean P. Diddy Combs

Inside Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs' Tumultuous Relationship: Love, Dramatic Splits and 4 Kids Who Kept Them Close

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.