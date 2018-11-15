by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018 11:27 PM
When it comes to getting a host for an award show, the choice is tough one. But Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA) president Michael McKay had a clear candidate in mind: Hong Kong-born actor and host Oli Pettigrew.
"Oli was instantly on board," said McKay. "But the problem was more one of logistics because he could only get one day off from his show in the States, so arranging flights that would get him to Singapore then back in time for his hosting duties in America was more the issue."
Pettigrew is a veteran on screen in the region, where he's hosted shows for AXN, HBO Asia, Discovery Channel, Channel News Asia and more. So it came as no surprise that McKay would pick him to do the honours of hosting the first ever awards show of this scale in Singapore.
"I worked with Awards Chairman Ricky Ow and Michael and his team on Cash Cab [previously] and it was a world class production," said Pettigrew in a statement. "And the Asian Academy Creative Awards is such a prestigious and exciting event so I jumped at the chance to come down."
The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards will take place on 7 December, with E! hosting a Live From The Red Carpet segment that will be broadcast live from Capitol Theatre.
It has received entries from 16 nations/regions across the Asia Pacific including India, Malaysia, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and Thailand.
Don't forget to tune in on 7 December and head to our website and social media channels for more exclusive content.
