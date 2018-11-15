2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards: Full National & Regional Winners List

Get ready for Asia's most glamorous red carpet event of the year! We're just three weeks away from the first-ever Asian Academy Creative Awards and the national/regional winners have been announced! With over 100 submissions from 16 countries, to say the list is exhaustive is an understatement.

In case you need a reminder, the Asian Academy Creative Awards seek to recognise and celebrate works from the region, and it was "established to serve the creative industries as the pinnacle of their achievement in content creation and media production" as well as to honour "excellence in craft and technical disciplines across multiple platforms including television, digital, streaming and emerging technologies."

With a star-studded lineup for the red carpet (which E! will be covering live), we're just dying from the anticipation to see all the stars from the region in Singapore for this not-to-be-missed event.

The E! Live From The Red Carpet show will air on 7 December in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar and the Maldives.

So mark your calendars and don't miss the inaugural show on E!

Here is the full list of national/regional winners:

Read

Here's Where To Watch The 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards Red Carpet Live

How To Be A Good Girl Poster

HOOQ

Singapore

  • Best Promo or Trailer : Premier League: Sounds of the Beautiful Game by beIN Sports Asia Pacific
  • Best Ad (TVC or Digital) : beIN Sports Connect - Chappuis by beIN Sports Asia Pacific
  • Best Visual or Special FX : SILO by Mediacorp
  • Best Immersive (360, VR) : In Pursuit of Magic: 360-degree webisodes – Cambodia by MediaCorp, Channel News Asia
  • Best Theme Song : Kid Napped by August Pictures
  • Best Short Form Content : Hear My Thoughts. By Mediacorp for Toggle
  • Best 3D Animated Programme or Series : Oddbods-The Abominable Snowbear by One Animation
  • Best 2D Animated Programme or Series : Timescapes by Robot Playground Media
  • Best Video Game : O$P$ [Owe Money Pay Money] by No Average Joe
  • Best Preschool Programme : Junction Tree, by Mediacorp
  • Best Children's Entertainment or Drama : Whoppie's World (Season 2), by Mediacorp for OKTO Channel
  • Best Children's Animated Programme or Series : Counting With Paula (Season 3) by Mediacorp
  • Best Children's Programme (one off/special) : Oddbods- The Festive Menace by One Animation
  • Best Branded: Inside T4: Terminal of Tomorrow. By Infocus Asia for National Geographic
  • Best Infotainment Programme : Why It Matters by Mediacorp, Channel News Asia
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : Chilli Hunter by Beach House Pictures & Motion Content Group
  • Best News or Current Affairs Presenter : Lin Xueling (Conversation with S13). By Mediacorp, Channel NewsAsia
  • Best Current Affairs Programme or Series: Facing Terror by Mediacorp, Channel News Asia
  • Best Single News Story/Report : Trump -Kim Summit Coverage by CNBC
  • Best News Programme : Trump Kim Summit by Mediacorp, Channel News Asia
  • Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme : Zeb's Big Fish by Infocus Asia for Nat Geo Wild
  • Best Documentary Series : The Talwars : Behind Closed Doors by HBO
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Raffles - Remaking an icon by Beach House Pictures for Channel News Asia
  • Best Original Screenplay : M. Raihan Halim - SR115 by Mediacorp, Suria
  • Best Editing : Mikka Leskinan - Talwars's Behind Closed Door by Make Productions
  • Best Direction (Non-Fiction) : Douglas Lan [National Service - The Beginning] by Mediacorp, Channel News As
  • Best Sound: Premier League: Sounds of the Beautiful Game by beIN Sports Asia Pacific
  • Best Cinematography: Mohammad Shahril Dzuikeply - Silo by Papahan Films for Mediacorp, Toggle
  • Best Telenovela/Soap: Tanglin by Mediacorp, Channel 5
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role : Christina Kydoniefs – Tanglin by Mediacorp, Channel 5
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role : Thaneth Warakulnukroh - Missing by Mediacorp, Channel 5
  • Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT : Divided by Mediacorp, Toggle
  • Best General Entertainment Programme : Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5 by Refinery Media for STARworld
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment : Getai Challenge 2018 by Mediacorp, Channel 8
  • Best Adaptation of an Existing Format : Asia's Next Top Model 5 by Refinery Media for STAR World
  • Best Entertainment Presenter/Host : Quan Yi Fong - Unique Lodging by Mediacorp, Channel U
  • Best Lifestyle Presenter : Nithiya Laila (Edible Wild) by Mediacorp, Channel News Asia
  • Best Comedy Performance : Jeremy Chan - My Agent is a Hero, by Mediacorp for Toggle
  • Best Comedy Programme : The Noose (Season 9) by Mediacorp for Channel 5
  • Best Music or Dance Programme : Yo! MTV Raps Special by Viacom, MTV Asia
  • Best Game or Quiz Programme : We Are Singaporeans - Global Edition by Mediacorp, Channel 5
  • Best Entertainment (one-off/annual) : ONE: - UNSTOPPABLE DREAMS by ONE Championship for OKTO Sports
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role: Oon Shu An - How to be a good girl. By HooQ
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role: Paneeirchelvam - Ninaivugal by Mediacorp, Vasantham
  • Best Direction (Fiction): Jean Yeo - Lion Moms Season2 by Ochre Pictures for Mediacorp, Channel 5
  • Best Single Drama or Telemovie : Ninaivugal. By Millena Motion Pictures for Vasantham Mediacorp
  • Best Drama Series : The Teenage Psychic by HBO

Malaysia

  • Best Promo or Trailer : Vallavar 2017 by Astro Production
  • Best Ad (TVC or Digital) : Mini Urbanite by Project Room Productions
  • Best Theme Song : Symphony of Love by Astro
  • Best Short Form Content : May I Love You by MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems for Xuan
  • Best 3D Animated Programme or Series : Ejen Ali Season 2 by Primeworks Studios for TV3
  • Best Children's Entertainment or Drama : Club Mickey Mouse (Malaysia) by The Walt Disney Company S.E. Asia for Disney Channel Asia
  • Best Branded : I am Woman by Viu Malaysia
  • Best Infotainment Programme : HBO Central by Creative Stew for HBO Asia
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : Hadith Open Mic S2 by Astro
  • Best News or Current Affairs Presenter : Kamarul Bahrin Haron - Malaysia Memilih. By Astro Awani
  • Best Current Affairs Programme or Series : Coconuts TV on Iflix
  • Best Single News Story/Report : Penang Flood MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems for 热点 Hotspot
  • Best News Programme : Malaysia Memilih (9 &10 May) by Astro Awani
  • Best Documentary Series : Pray For - The Black and White Deity 大二爷伯信仰 by Astro AEC
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : The Black Hawk Down: Wira Keamanan by Astro Prima
  • Best Original Screenplay : Anwar Idris - Luar Biasa by Astro Citra
  • Best Editing : Andhy Pulung - Do[s]a by Astro
  • Best Cinematography : Yadi Sugandi - Do[s]a by Astro
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role : Yoke Chen - Where Got Money? By Astro AEC
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role : Remy Ishak - Do[s]a by Astro
  • Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT : Coconuts TV on Iflix
  • Best General Entertainment Programme : Meja Bulat Sepahtu by Astro Prima
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment : Dreamcatchers by Trifecta Collective for ABS-CBN
  • Best Entertainment Presenter/Host: Nabil Ahmad - Gegar Vaganza 4 by Astro Ria
  • Best Comedy Performance : Estee Tan- Hua Hee Seko-LahS4 by Astro Hua Hee Dai
  • Best Comedy Programme : Hua Hee Seko-LahS4 by Astro Hua Hee Dai
  • Best Music or Dance Programme : Hua Hee Champion 2017 Grand Final by Astro Hua Hee Dai
  • Best Game or Quiz Programme : Smart Wheel by Astro Production
  • Best Entertainment (one-off/annual): CNY Countdown Show 2018 by Astro
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role : Lisa Surihani - Kotena Ana by Astro Citra
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role : Idan Aedan - Luar Biasa by Astro Citra
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : Tunku Mona Riza - Luar Biasa by Astro Citra
  • Best Single Drama or Telemovie : Luar Biasa by Astro Citra
  • Best Drama Series : Do[s]a by Astro
Sacred Games, Netflix

Netflix

India

  • Best Promo or Trailer : Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka by Green Gold Animation
  • Best Visual or Special FX : Porus - One Life Studios for Sony Entertainment
  • Best Theme Song : Siddharth and Sangeet Haldipur - Porus by One Life Studios for Sony Entertainment
  • Best Short Form Content : Lamput by Cartoon Network
  • Best 3D Animated Programme or Series: Super Bheem Triple Tashan by Green Gold Animation
  • Best 2D Animated Programme or Series: Lamput by Cartoon Network
  • Best Children's Animated Programme or Series : Lamput by Cartoon Network
  • Best Children's Programme (one off/special) : Roll No.21 Kris aur ulta pulta time by Turner International India for Cartoon Network
  • Best Branded: Great Escape with Vishal and Sarah by NGC Network (India) for Fox (Life)
  • Best Infotainment Programme : Inside Indian Naval Academy by NGC Network (India) for National Geographic
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : Masters of Taste With Gary Mehigan by Endemol Shine India
  • Best News or Current Affairs Presenter : Meiyang Chang - India's Best Jobs. By Discovery Channel India
  • Best Current Affairs Programme or Series : The Last Drop by NGC Network (India) for National Geographic
  • Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme : The World's Most Famous Tiger by Natural History Unit India
  • Best Documentary Series :Battle Ops by Discovery Communications India for Discovery Channel
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Thar - India's Great Desert by Discovery Communications India for Discovery Channel
  • Best Original Screenplay : Shubhashish Bhutani & Asad Hussain - Mukti Bhawan (Hotel Salvation) by Red Carpet Moving Pictures for HOTSTAR
  • Best Editing: Aarti Bajaj - Sacred Games by Phantom Films for Netflix
  • Best Direction (Non-Fiction) : Trevellyn Fynn - Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi by Endemol Shine India
  • Best Sound :Breaking Point: Indian Submariners by Discovery Communications India for Discovery Channel
  • Best Cinematography : Sanjay Agrawal & Abbas Shamael Rizvi - Thar: India's Great Desert by Discovery Communications India for Discovery Channel
  • Best Telenovela/Soap : PORUS by One Life Studios for Sony Entertainment
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role : Rajshri Deshpande - Sacred Games Season 1. By Phantom Films for Netflix
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role : Neeraj Kabi : Sacred Games Season 1. By Phantom Films for Netflix
  • Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT :The Test Case By Endemol Shine India
  • Best General Entertainment Programme: Rising Star India by Keshet Asia
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment : The Remix. By Greymatter Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video
  • Best Entertainment Presenter/Host : Salman Khan - Bigg Boss Season 11 by Endemol Shine India
  • Best Lifestyle Presenter : Kiran Jethwa - Spirited Traveller by NGC Network for Fox Life
  • Best Comedy Programme : Queens of Comedy by Discovery Communications India for TLC India
  • Best Music or Dance Programme: India's Next Superstar by Endemol Shine India for Star Plus.
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role : Radhika Apte - Sacred Games Season 1. By Phantom Films for Netflix
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role : Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Sacred Games Season 1. By Phantom Films for Netflix
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : Anuraq Kashyap: Sacred Games Season 1. By Phantom Films for Netflix
  • Best Drama Series: Sacred Games Season 1. By Phantom Films for Netflix

Philippines

  • Best Promo or Trailer : Inday Will Always Love You Launch Promo by GMA Network
  • Best Immersive (360, VR) : Inside Marawi: A Report on 360 Video by Raffy Tima for GMA Network
  • Best 2D Animated Programme or Series : Tilda Appleseed by August Media
  • Best Preschool Programme : Tilda Appleseed by August Media
  • Best Children's Entertainment or Drama : Disney Princess : I Dare To Dream by BDA Creative for The Walt Disney Company, Globe Solutions.
  • Best Children's Animated Programme or Series : Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko by GMA Network
  • Best Branded : Story of the Filipino: Tuberculosis by CNN
  • Best Infotainment Programme : Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho by GMA Network
  • Best News or Current Affairs Presenter : Jessica Soho -State of the Nation with Jessica Soho : Marawi Liberation : War is Over by GMA Network
  • Best Current Affairs Programme or Series : I-Witness: War Zone ER by GMA Network
  • Best Single News Story/Report : 24 Oras (24 Hours): Exclusive Report on the Rescue of Hostages in Marawi by GMA Network
  • Best News Programme : State of the Nation with Jessica Sho : Marawi Liberation War is Over by GMA Network
  • Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme : PHILIPPINES: ISLAND TREASURES by BBC
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Philippine Seas by GMA Network
  • Best Telenovela/Soap : Ika-6 Na Utos by GMA Network
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role : Kyline Alcantara - Kambal Karibal by GMA Network
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role : Gabby Eigenmann - Contessa by GMA Network
  • Best Comedy Performance : Michael V. - Pepito Manaloto by GMA Network
  • Best Comedy Programme: Pepito Manaloto by GMA Network
  • Best Music or Dance Programme : The Clash by GMA Network
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role : Maja Salvador - Wildflower by ABS-CBN
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role : Miguel Tanfelix - Kambal Karibal by GMA Network
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : Theodore Boborol - Araw Gabi by ABS-CBN
  • Best Single Drama or Telemovie : Maalaala Mo Kaya by ABS-CBN
  • Best Drama Series :The Greatest Love by ABS-CBN
Winnie Wen Profile Shot

China

  • Best 3D Animated Programme or Series : Beyond the Ocean, by Beijing IQIYI
  • Best 2D Animated Programme or Series : P.King Duckling, by Uyoung Culture & Media
  • Best Children's Entertainment or Drama : Kid's Got Talent China, by Fremantle China
  • Best Children's Animated Programme or Series : Super Wings, by Alpha Group
  • Best Branded : Hot Blood Dance Crew, by IQIYI
  • Best Single News Story/Report : John Sudworth : Big Brother Watching, by BBC
  • Best Documentary Series : Stammering Ballad, by CNEX
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Gamevision, by Discovery Networks Asia for Discovery Channel Asia
  • Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT : Street Dance of China, by Youku, Alibaba
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment : Street Dance of China, by Youku Alibaba
  • Best Adaptation of an Existing Format :Saturday Night Live China, by Youku, Alibaba
  • Best Entertainment Presenter/Host: Winnie Wen - E! VIP: Keeping Up With The Kardashians. By NBCUniversal.
  • Best Lifestyle Presenter : 翁航融 - 幸福用星说. By 广东星外星文化传播有限公司
  • Best Comedy Programme: Saturday Night Live China, by Youku Alibaba
  • Best Music or Dance Programme: Street Dance of China, by Youku, Alibaba
  • Best Game or Quiz Programme :Puzzle Masters, by Vision Media for Jiangsu TV
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role: Yu Hewei - Drug Hunter, by Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Culture Media Co., Ltd
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : Lu Xing - Burning Ice, by Beijing IQIYI
  • Best Drama Series : Burning Ice, by IQIYI

Hong Kong

  • Best Promo or Trailer : 2018 CNY Image, by HK Television Entertainment Company Limited for ViuTV
  • Best Ad (TVC or Digital): Curious Quest, by Fox Networks
  • Best Immersive (360, VR): Guide Dog-Love Leads the Way, by VR Educate Limited for International Children VR Film Festival
  • Best Theme Song: 短暫的婚姻 (My Very Short Marriage) by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV
  • Best Short Form Content : Spirit Within - Tokyo : Old Meets New by Fox Networks for National Geographic
  • Best Branded : Cesar's Recruit Asia 2 by Fox Networks for National Geographic Channel
  • Best Infotainment Programme : Backup Memory by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV
  • Best Lifestyle Programme: FrontLine fashion 2 by Mustard Collective for AETN Lifetime
  • Best News or Current Affairs Presenter : Kristie Lu Stout - by CNN
  • Best Current Affairs Programme or Series : 回憶備份 by HK Television Entertainment for ViuTV
  • Best News Programme : News Stream by CNN
  • Best Documentary Series : Taiwan's Toughest by Fox Networks for National Geographic Channel
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Frontline Fashion 2 by Mustard Collective for AETN Lifetime
  • Best Direction (Non-Fiction) : Beat N Path - Simon Yin by Mustard Collective for KIX
  • Best Cinematography : 司徒毕 & 陈耀-短暫的婚姻 (My Very Short Marriage) by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV
  • Best General Entertainment Programme :G1格鬥會2 (G-1 Fight Club 2) by HK Television Entertainment Company Limited for Viu TV
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment : 入住請敲門 by HK Television Entertainment Company Limited for Viu TV
  • Best Entertainment Presenter/Host : 杜汶澤 - 走佬去台灣 (Chapman To) by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV
  • Best Game or Quiz Programme : 嚮導玩 by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role : 陳奕迅 - 短暫的婚姻 (Eason Chan – My Very Short Marriage) by HK Television Entertainment for ViuTV
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : 陳志發 - 短暫的婚姻 (Steven Chan – My Very Short Marriage) by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV
  • Best Drama Series : 短暫的婚姻 - My Very Short Marriage by HK Television Entertainment for Viu TV

Australia

  • Best Visual or Special FX : Game of Thrones: Spoils of War, by Method Studios.
  • Best Immersive (360, VR): Earthlight: Lunar Hub, by Opaque Space.
  • Best Short Form Content : Thrush The Musical, by PHD
  • Best 3D Animated Programme or Series: Bill and Tony, by Cartoon Network
  • Best Preschool Programme: Hi-5 Season 17 - Cultural Festivals, by Hi-5
  • Best Children's Entertainment or Drama: Hi-5 Season 17 – Vehicles, by Hi-5
  • Best Children's Animated Programme or Series : Bill and Tony, by Cartoon Network
  • Best Children's Programme (one off/special) : Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards, by VIACOM International Media Networks
  • Best Branded : MTV Fit Sessions - Allana Ferguson Workout, by MTV
  • Best Current Affairs Programme or Series : 60 Minutes, by Nine Network
  • Best Single News Story/Report : Race To Save The Reef, by CNN
  • Best News Programme : The Project, by 7pm Company for Channel 10 Australia
  • Best Documentary Series : Filthy Rich & Homeless - Series 1, by Blackfella Films for SBS TV
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special): In My Own Words, by Blackfella Films For SBS TV and NITV
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment : Master Chef Australia, Season 10, by Endemol Shine Australia for Channel 10
  • Best Game or Quiz Programme : Hard Quiz - Series 3, by Thinkative TV for ABC Australia
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role : Marta Dusseldorp - A Place to Call Home Season 5, By Foxtel
  • Best Drama Series: A Place To Call Home, by Foxtel

New Zealand

  • Best Theme Song : HeartBreak Island, by Imagination TV /for TVNZ
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : Rachel Hunter's Tour of Beauty, by Imagination TV/for TVNZ
  • Best Editing : In Pot Pursuit, by Attitude Pictures for TVNZ
  • Best Direction (Non-Fiction) : Miss Amazing, by Attitude Pictures for TVNZ
  • Best Telenovela/Soap : Shortland Street, by South Pacific Pictures for TVNZ
  • Best Adaptation of an Existing Format : Grand Designs NZ. Episode for Moving Mansion, by Imagination TV for TV3 NZ
  • Best Lifestyle Presenter : Rachel Hunter - Tour of Beauty Series 2, by Imagination TV for Episode 1 New York

Taiwan

  • Best Ad (TVC or Digital) : 光點兒童重症扶助協會_心中的願望篇 by 開元映畫影像工作室
  • Best Video Game : Kidz by Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation for PTS
  • Best Children's Programme (one off/special) : Little Backpackers- Sounthbound Trip to World Heritge, by Taiwan Public TV for PTS
  • Best Branded : Reinventing Seoul-Smart City on the Rise by Local Tiger International
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : Hit The Road by Discovery Network Asia
  • Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme : The Secret of the Pangolin by Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific
  • Best Documentary Series : Island Road by Da Ai Television
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Taiwan Revealed - Green Saver by Discovery Networks
  • Best Original Screenplay : Yi-an Lo, Tzu-yi Mo - Roseki by Hakka TV
  • Best Editing : Yu-Cheng Chang - Never Disappear by Hakka TV
  • Best Direction (Non-Fiction) : Leading Lee(李鼎) by Tzu Chi Culture and Communication Foundation for Da Ai TV
  • Best Sound : Never Disappear - Cheng-hsien YU by Hakka TV
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role : Candy Yang (Xiao-li Yang) - Roseki by Hakka TV
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role : Chia-kuei Chen - Roseki by Hakka TV
  • Best General Entertainment Programme : Happy To Share by Hakka TV
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role : Pei-jia Huang - Roseki by Hakka TV
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role : Jag Huang - Burning Crows by Hakka TV
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : Yi-an Lo - Roseki by Hakka TV
  • Best Single Drama or Telemovie : The Silence of OM, by Tzu Chi Cullure and Communication Foundation for Da Ai TV
  • Best Drama Series : Wake Up Season 2 by Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation for PTS

Indonesia

  • Best Promo or Trailer : The Publicist by VIU Indonesia
  • Best Theme Song : "matahari" – music by alyandra pandjipoera, lyric by alyandra pandjipoera, for the show SUNSHINE, Viu Indonesia
  • Best Short Form Content : Disgustingly Delicious with Edho Zell by Iflix
  • Best Original Screenplay :Mouly Surya and Rama Adi - Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts by Hooq
  • Best Sound : Marlina The Murderer by Hooq
  • Best Cinematography : Yunus Pasolang - Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts by Hooq
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Poppy Sovia - The Publicist by Viu Indonesia
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role : Michael Kho - Kenapa Harus Bule? by Viu Indonesia
  • Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT : Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts by Hooq
  • Best Comedy Programme: Aliansi by Hooq
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role : Adinia Wirasti - Critical Eleven by Hooq
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role : Reza Rahadian - Critical Eleven by Hooq
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : Monty Tiwa and Robert Ronny -Critical Eleven by Hooq
  • Best Drama Series: The Publicist by Viu Indonesia
Miss Sherlock, HBO Asia

HBO

Japan

  • Best Promo or Trailer : Nickelodeon Japan Launch Promo by Viacom Networks Japan
  • Best Theme Song :Shikoku Pilgrim by Walk by Turner Japan
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : Japanese Vintage Car: Restoration Factory by Turner Japan
  • Best Documentary Series : Shikoku Pilgrim by Walk by Turner Japan
  • Best Editing: Daniel Campisi - Tokyo Two Sides by CNN
  • Best Cinematography : Tom Booth & Futa Nagao - Talk Asia: Hidetoshi Nakata by CNN
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role : Shihori Kanjiya - Miss Sherlock by Hulu Japan
  • Best Adaptation of an Existing Format : Undercover Boss Japan by all3media international for NHKBS2
  • Best Entertainment (one-off/annual) : MTV VMAJ 2017 - The Live by Viacom for MTV
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role :Yuko Takeuchi - Miss Sherlock by Hulu Japan
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role : Tetsuji Tamayama - You Are Tender When It Rains by Hulu Japan
  • Best Direction (Fiction) : Kyoji Otsuka - You Are Tender When It Rains by Hulu Japan
  • Best Drama Series: Miss Sherlock, by Hulu Japan.

Korea

  • Best Video Game: We Bare Bears Match3 Repairs by Turner
  • Best Infotainment Programme : Street Food Fighter by CJ ENM
  • Best Lifestyle Programme: Destination South Korea: Gangwon Province by CNN
  • Best Current Affairs Programme or Series : Witnesses to Democracy: The Journey of a Mother, and a Photographer by MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation)
  • Best Single News Story/Report : Punggye-ri Nuclear Site Destruction by CNN
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Secret State inside North Korea by CNN
  • Best General Entertainment Programme : Reveal My Stars Life: The Manager by MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation)
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment: Youn's Kitchen by CJ ENM
  • Best Adaptation of an Existing Format : Life on Mars by CJ ENM / Studio Dragon
  • Best Music or Dance Programme: Produce 101 Season 2 by CJ ENM
  • Best Drama Series : The Emperor : Owner of the Mask by MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation)

Thailand

  • Best Children's Programme (one off/special) : True Little Monk : A Wisdom Training Programme for Novices by True Corporation for TrueVisions and TruePlookpanya
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : Business Traveller - Thailand by CNN
  • Best Single News Story/Report : Thai Cave Rescue: CNN Talks to Father of Last Boy Pulled From Cave by CNN
  • Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT : Saranae Love You By HooQ
  • Best General Entertainment Programme : King of Gamers by Kantana Motion Pictures for PPTV HD 36
  • Best Non Scripted Entertainment : The Face Men by Kantana Group for Thailand TV Channel 3
  • Best Adaptation of an Existing Format : MasterChef Thailand by Heliconia H Group for BBTV (Channel 7)
  • Best Comedy Performance : Mario Maurer - Saranae Love You by HooQ
  • Best Comedy Programme : Saranae Love You by HooQ
  • Best Game or Quiz Programme : Beauty Battle Thailand, produced by LAVI Entertainment and represented by Wishtrend Thailand.

Myanmar

  • Best Ad (TVC or Digital) : NESCAFÉ Shal Kaw by MultiVerse Advertising
  • Best Single News Story/Report : Jonathan Head - In Search of the Truth in Rakhine by BBC
  • Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme: Close-Up by DVB Multimedia Group
  • Best Documentary Programme (one-off/ special) : Left and Right by Channel K

Vietnam

  • Best Promo or Trailer : Promo El Clásico 1718 by Vietnam Satellite Digital TV for K+1 and K+PM
  • Best Children's Entertainment and Drama : Groom My Room by Novel Production Co for HTV3
  • Best Lifestyle Programme : My Hanoi by CNN
  • Best Music or Dance Programme : The Wonder Kids Vietnam. By Novel Production for HTV3 DreamsTV

Bangladesh

  • Best Single News Story/Report : The Rohingya Crisis - Desperate Crossing by CNN
