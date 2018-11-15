All eyes are on Singapore this December, as the brightest of Asian stars and entertainment heavyweights descend upon the island paradise to lend their mega-wattage for the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA). And E! has got the exclusive — from documenting the killer fashions worn by the nominees, to candid celebrity interviews, and even pre-award show excitement; get the front row seat and experience the festivity from the best seat in the house: Your living room!

That's right, we will be bringing you all the red carpet coverage with our signature E! Live From The Red Carpet coverage on all our platforms from the night so you, too, can be a part of the action. Our E! Asia hosts Yvette King, and twins Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng will be hosting the red carpet segment to bring you all the scoop: From celebrity interviews to red carpet fashion commentary, all in real-time!