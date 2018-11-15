by Adriel Chiun | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018 6:12 PM
All eyes are on Singapore this December, as the brightest of Asian stars and entertainment heavyweights descend upon the island paradise to lend their mega-wattage for the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA). And E! has got the exclusive — from documenting the killer fashions worn by the nominees, to candid celebrity interviews, and even pre-award show excitement; get the front row seat and experience the festivity from the best seat in the house: Your living room!
That's right, we will be bringing you all the red carpet coverage with our signature E! Live From The Red Carpet coverage on all our platforms from the night so you, too, can be a part of the action. Our E! Asia hosts Yvette King, and twins Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng will be hosting the red carpet segment to bring you all the scoop: From celebrity interviews to red carpet fashion commentary, all in real-time!
"E! is the definitive destination for red carpet coverage and we are incredibly honoured to come on board as an official broadcast partner of the inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards," said Christine Fellowes, Managing Director, NBCUniversal International Networks, Asia Pacific.
"It'll be star studded and glam, it'll be busy, noisy, energetic and colourful and having the E! Live From The Red Carpet will put our fans right in amongst it all," added AAA President Michael McKay.
Talk about bringing out the big guns huh. Watch out world!
Aside from promising a night to remember — of incredible sartorial glamour and excellence — the Asian Academy Creative Awards, or the AAAs, also promotes the awareness of Asian content across the globe, and fêtes the best of the best in Asian television, cinema and various creative realms. As content from Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, are celebrated, expect to see the best of what Asia has to offer.
E! Live from the Red Carpet will be broadcast live on Friday, 7 December, on E! in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar and the Maldives.
Inside Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs' Tumultuous Relationship: Love, Dramatic Splits and 4 Kids Who Kept Them Close
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?