How did this happen?

More than two years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the two movie stars who once were Hollywood's premiere A-list golden couple remain at odds, terms of custody still hanging in the balance and a deadline looming for them to figure out what they want—or else a judge could end up figuring it out for them.

While the parents of six once shared everything, from multiple homes to plans for the future, they have seemingly whittled their combined interests down to wanting what's best for their children, and concern about the long-term effects their protracted legal battle will have on Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has moved to the top of the list.

"The last two years of their lives have been very difficult and stressful," a source tells E! News. "The kids are aware of what's going on. They're old enough to get it" and "it hasn't been good for anyone."

A judge set Dec. 4 as a target date for Jolie and Pitt to have their custody agreement in hand, or else a date will be set for trial. And after everything that's already been aired in the open, much to their discomfort, they can't possibly want even more of this to play out in public.