Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Laid to Rest 1 Week After Shooting

Alaina Housley has been laid to rest, Tamera Mowry-Housley confirmed on her Instagram Thursday.

Last week, college freshman Alaina, the niece of Tamera and husband Adam Housley was one of 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. "Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple said in a statement issued to E! News on Nov. 8. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

This heartbreaking news followed just hours after Tamera contacted Alaina's college suitemate via Twitter in search of her niece.

After learning of her death, Tamera took to Instagram to pay tribute to her niece.

"Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I'm still in disbelief. It's not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us," Tamera wrote. "I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa's soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel."

She concluded her message, "My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy."

On Sunday, Alaina's body was escorted by police to Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home and Crematory in Napa, Calif.

Today, one week after the shooting, the Housley family laid Alaina to rest.

"Today we lay you to rest sweet angel," Tamera wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again."

