Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg Sing Backstreet Boys Karaoke

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018 5:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mark Zuckerberg, Kanye West

Chesnot/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/WireImag

Kanye West enjoyed spending time with a very famous Facebook friend this week.

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a picture of him singing karaoke with a group of men, including the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The photo showed the pair belting out the Backstreet Boys' hit "I Want It That Way"—a classic karaoke choice.

According to West, this wasn't the first time the duo had hung out. During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Stronger" star revealed he'd actually dined with Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, before. The gathering allegedly took place after West tweeted the social media tycoon should invest $1 billion in "Kanye West" ideas.

"Yes, I should have put it on Facebook. Now I understand why he didn't hit me back," West told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "I understand that Zuckerberg doesn't use Twitter, even though I have had dinner with him and his wife and told him about how I wanted to help the world and then he said he'd help me and then blah blah blah….I feel that if I had more resources I could help more people."

Read

Kanye West and Baby Chicago Share Precious Daddy-Daughter Moment

West also recently called on Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and Instagram cofounders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger to join him for a "live-streamed meeting" to help promote change.

 

West's tweet came about a month after the artist rejoined the social network following a weeklong hiatus.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Mark Zuckerberg , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Big Bang Theory

We're Getting a Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon Crossover, But How?

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Kristen Bell

Busy Philipps Has Taken Some Seriously LOL-Worthy Photo Booth Pics on Busy Tonight

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Unborn Child Already Has Instagram

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Country Music Stars' "Mean Tweets" Are as Creative as They Are Cruel

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's New Song "Cozy Little Christmas" Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

ESC: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Stuns With Curly Hair and Shares Why She's Getting Real With Women

Bhad Bhabie, Iggy Azalea, Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event

Bhad Bhabie Throws a Drink in Iggy Azalea's Face at Cardi B's Party

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.