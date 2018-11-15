What do Jessica Alba, Victoria Beckham and Kate Middleton have in common? Besides being impeccably stylish women, they also share a deep love with legendary French jewellery house, Cartier.
This month, the jewellery house reopens at ION Orchard with boasting rights of being Southeast Asia's largest flagship store.
Taking its inspiration from Singapore's rich culture, the brand worked with Parisian artist and designer Bruno Moinard to transform the store both within and without: The new store façade features palm trees and raindrops — a clear nod to the Garden City — on a golden, undulating exterior.
Inside, the brand has installed a bas relief panther (the house's motif) nestled among flora and fauna in the stairwell, and incorporates Peranakan artefacts on its third floor to pay homage to Singapore's history.
In addition to three storeys and a total retail space of 688 square metres, the newly refurbished store will also have a new, ultra-exclusive new salon, Le Salon Cartier, to service bespoke clients on the top floor. Talk about exclusive!
With 171 years of history under its belt, the brand has had a long time to accumulate fans among celebrities and the wealthy, and it is this history and relationship that will be on display at its 'Cartier, Icon of Style' exhibition within the ION Orchard store. What's particularly of note is the selection of storied pieces that will be showcased: The infamous Duchess of Windsor's beloved Panther clip brooch; American actress Barbara Hutton's stunning tiger clip brooch; as well as fabled Mexican actress and singer María Félix's statement-making snake necklace will all be in Singapore for the exhibition.
If you're a fan of celebrities and jewellery, this is definitely not one exhibition to be missed.
The 'Cartier, Icon of Style' exhibition is open to public and will take place from 24 November 2018 to 6 December 2018, Monday to Friday: 12pm to 9.00pm and Saturday to Sunday: 10.30am to 9.00pm. You can also sign up for exhibition beforehand at www.cartier-ion.sg/register to secure a viewing slot.