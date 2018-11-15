Jeweller To The Stars Cartier Unveils A Brand New Store In Singapore

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018 2:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What do Jessica Alba, Victoria Beckham and Kate Middleton have in common? Besides being impeccably stylish women, they also share a deep love with legendary French jewellery house, Cartier. 

This month, the jewellery house reopens at ION Orchard with boasting rights of being Southeast Asia's largest flagship store. 

Taking its inspiration from Singapore's rich culture, the brand worked with Parisian artist and designer Bruno Moinard to transform the store both within and without: The new store façade features palm trees and raindrops — a clear nod to the Garden City — on a golden, undulating exterior.

 

Cartier, ION Orchard, Singapore

Courtesy of Cartier

Inside, the brand has installed a bas relief panther (the house's motif) nestled among flora and fauna in the stairwell, and incorporates Peranakan artefacts on its third floor to pay homage to Singapore's history. 

In addition to three storeys and a total retail space of 688 square metres, the newly refurbished store will also have a new, ultra-exclusive new salon, Le Salon Cartier, to service bespoke clients on the top floor. Talk about exclusive!

 

Cartier, ION Orchard, Singapore

Courtesy of Cartier

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

With 171 years of history under its belt, the brand has had a long time to accumulate fans among celebrities and the wealthy, and it is this history and relationship that will be on display at its 'Cartier, Icon of Style' exhibition within the ION Orchard store. What's particularly of note is the selection of storied pieces that will be showcased: The infamous Duchess of Windsor's beloved Panther clip brooch; American actress Barbara Hutton's stunning tiger clip brooch; as well as fabled Mexican actress and singer María Félix's statement-making snake necklace will all be in Singapore for the exhibition.

 

Barbara Hutton, Cartier, Icon of Style, Singapore

Courtesy of Cartier

Barbara Hutton's tiger clip brooch

Duchess of Windsor, Cartier, Icon of Style, Singapore

Courtesy of Cartier

The Duchess of Windsor's panther clip brooch

Maria Felix, Cartier, Icon of Style, Singapore

Courtesy of Cartier

María Félix's snake necklace

Article continues below

Linda Lee Thomas, Cartier, Icon of Style, Singapore

Courtesy of Cartier

Linda Lee Thomas' Tutti Frutti strap bracelet

Nina Dyer, Cartier, Icon of Style, Singapore

Courtesy of Cartier

Nina Dyer's panther bangle

If you're a fan of celebrities and jewellery, this is definitely not one exhibition to be missed.

The 'Cartier, Icon of Style' exhibition is open to public and will take place from 24 November 2018 to 6 December 2018, Monday to Friday: 12pm to 9.00pm and Saturday to Sunday: 10.30am to 9.00pm. You can also sign up for exhibition beforehand at www.cartier-ion.sg/register to secure a viewing slot.

Watch

Highlights from the E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet | E! News Asia

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Jewelry , Fashion , Celebrities
Latest News
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman

How The Greatest Showman Defied Bad Reviews and an Even Worse Start to Become an Unlikely Cult Classic

Shailene Woodley, PorterEdit

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Nothing Like the Rest of Us

J Balvin

Sharp Style, Smashing Records and Spreading Vibes: How J Balvin Made His Dreams a Reality

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Finale Kind Of Saves the World

EDawn HyunA, K-pop

Pentagon's E'Dawn Has Officially Left Cube Entertainment

Best Glitter Products To Get Your Glam On This Christmas

20 Of The Best Glitter Products To Get Your Glam On This Christmas

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood , 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.