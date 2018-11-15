What do Jessica Alba, Victoria Beckham and Kate Middleton have in common? Besides being impeccably stylish women, they also share a deep love with legendary French jewellery house, Cartier.

This month, the jewellery house reopens at ION Orchard with boasting rights of being Southeast Asia's largest flagship store.

Taking its inspiration from Singapore's rich culture, the brand worked with Parisian artist and designer Bruno Moinard to transform the store both within and without: The new store façade features palm trees and raindrops — a clear nod to the Garden City — on a golden, undulating exterior.