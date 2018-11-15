7 Things You Need To Know About Up-And-Coming Chinese Boyband, Nine Percent

Twitter/@NINEPERCENT_IC
by Jocelyn Tan | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018
Wait, you mean you haven't heard about Nine Percent, just about the hottest Chinese boyband out there yet? Just to catch you up to speed, here are seven facts about Nine Percent you just got to know before the official release of their first album, ‘To The Nines', on the 20 November 2018.
1. They had an inspiring debut from Idol Producer.
All of them came together as Nine Percent after a gruelling competition by held by Chinese streaming giant iQiyi called Idol Producer, 偶像练习生. They were the nine out of 100 trainees that won the most number of votes over the course of four months, and the show garnered a total of 100 million viewers within the first hour of broadcast.
2. Who's the oldest and youngest in the group?
우상연습생에 출연중인 봄을 닮은 소년 저스틴을 응원해 주세요! #저스틴 #黄明昊 #Justin #위에화 #乐华娱乐 #YUEHUA #우상연습생 #偶像练习生 #idolproducer2018
The oldest member is Malaysian-born You Zhangjing (born in 1994), while the youngest is Justin (born in 2002).
3. Their social pull is insane.
Yes, you saw that right! Singer-songwriter Cai Xukun, or Kun Kun as his fans like to call him, secured almost 48 million votes during the last episode of the competition, maintaining his 1st place position since the first episode.
4. They have a (not so) secret connection to Chinese actress Fan Bingbing.
[#청청] 하늘에는 별이 얼마나 있을 가요? 300만 개, 아니면 더 많이? #청청 #范丞丞 #위에화 #乐华娱乐 #YUEHUA #우상연습생 #偶像练习生 #idolproducer2018
If you're wondering why Fan Chengcheng's name sounds so familiar, it's because he is the younger brother of Chinese actress, Fan Bingbing.
5. They have three foreign members on the team.
A post shared by 陳立農 (@n30201) on
There are three foreign members in Nine Percent: Lin Yanjun and Chen Linong are both from Taiwan and You Zhangjing hails from Malaysia.
6. Their fandom's name has a really cute meaning.
#NINEPERCENT# 少年并肩，与梦同行[心] 谢谢上海！ THX with LOVE 感谢粉丝见面会
Their fandom's name is ‘Nines', as it sounds like a combination of the word ‘mine' and the group name ‘Nine Percent', representing the fans and the group as one single unit.
7. They're crazy accomplished.
感谢全民制作人的支持，我们是#Ninepercent#！出道后的第一站是在LA的集训，期待蜕变，把更好的自己给你，今后也请多多关照哦❤️#RodneyJerkins and #蔡徐坤 #陈立农 #范丞丞 #Justin #林彦俊 #朱正廷 #王子异 #小鬼 #尤长靖— NINEPERCENT.official (@NINEPERCENT_IC) April 15, 2018
They all received training in Los Angeles after their debut for half a month, where they were mentored by famous producers Rodney Jerkins and Christopher Scott. During this time, they also filmed their first reality show, 9% Youth.
