Pentagon's E'Dawn Has Officially Left Cube Entertainment

HyunA and E'Dawn allegedly fell in love in 2016, even before Cube Entertainment formed a co-ed group called Triple H in 2017 consisting of them both and E'Dawn's group mate Hui.

Speaking out on popular South Korean music TV show, Music Bank, HyunA said, "I got to know E'Dawn when he was a trainee and since becoming friends after performing together, we began dating in May 2016. We began dating after working on our music together. We were very cautious about our relationship. Our decision to open up about our relationship was to be honest in front of those who support us. And I want to show our best on stage so that we can take responsibility for our decision."

This sparked off the chain of events that eventually led to HyunA, and now E'Dawn's break with Cube Entertainment.