The thought of glitter usually brings mixed emotions. While it represents festivity and glamour, glitter can also be sticky, tacky and just a general mess. Recognising this dilemma, beauty brands have been working overtime, re-examining makeup formula to create user-friendly glitter-packed makeup that are easy to apply and long-lasting. So regardless of whether you're pulling out all the stops and channelling your inner disco goddess this Christmas or just experimenting with a touch of glitter, here are the best products to check out to put your best face forward.

Lemonhead Spacepaste Face Glitter, $33 for 15ml Forget glitter products that flake throughout the day. Made to withstand photo shoot conditions and daily wear, it comes in a thick paste that is surprisingly easily to apply and blend. Once set, the glitter does not go anywhere until you wash it off at the end of the day.

Fenty Beauty Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set, $139 for 7 x 1g Formulated for all-over use, these pigment powder set houses seven rich jewel tones that can transform any look to take you from drab to fab. Ultra-finely milled and saturated with pigments, a little bit goes a long way. Dab onto lids, cheeks, or even lips for a dramatic effect that's bound to turn heads.

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Gold Lava, $58 Fans of highlighting products are definitely no strangers to BECCA's Shimmering Skin Perfector. This limited edition is infused with gold pigments to give your highlight that 24-karat gold treatment. Containing tiny light-reflecting pearl pigments, it looks best when under strobe or disco lighting, making it perfect for dancing queens.

KORA Organics Luminizer in Clear Quartz, $39 If you're looking for something on the natural side that is suitable for everyday wear, even to the office, try this sheer balm. Made with organic botanical oils, it is an emollient balm that melts into skin to deliver moisture while infusing the complexion with a healthy, dewy glow. It also comes in a handy pot so you can easily dab on more product to intensify the effect anywhere and anytime.

Make Up For Ever Star Lit Powder, $36 For a versatile product that you can easily use to accentuate your features, this ultra-fine powder is your best bet. Available in nine shades, ranging from frosty white to mysterious black, it has a silky texture that glides over skin seamlessly to impart a radiant glow to your complexion. Apply directly with your fingertips or with a dry brush for a lighter touch, or use a wet brush for a super intense effect.

Shiseido Aura Dew, $38 With tiny light-reflecting rose, silver and gold glitter flecks in this sheer cream, it enhances the overall look of all skin tones. Plus, its sheer and light-as-air texture makes it easily customisable as you can wear a thin layer for a subtle sheen or layer on more product for added drama.

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe, $40 Suitable for wearing on its own or layering over your favourite lip colour, Huda Beauty's Lip Strobe is infused with iridescent pigments that reflect light differently at every angle. With a lightweight formula, it glides onto lips to pile on the drama but not the stickiness.

Too Faced Crystal Lip Topper, $30 If you're looking to experiment beyond glitter, try this super fun lip gloss. Designed to give a holographic effect, it has a non-sticky formula so it coats lips weightlessly while delivering a prismatic effect.

Touch In Sol Metallist Foil Lipstick Duo, $45 With a matte metallic colour on one end and a glittering gloss on the other, this dual-ended lip colour creates an ultra-rich effect that feels buttery smooth and lasts all day without drying out your lips.

Pixi Lip Icing Lip Glow, $20 Like its name suggests, this is the essential finishing touch to your lip look. Saturated in pigments, this liquid lip glimmer not only imparts lips with head-turning colour, it is also enriched with marula and rose hip oils to nourish and soften lips.

INC.redible Glittergasm Lipgloss, $21 Made with real glitter flecks suspended in a non-sticky base, wearing this lip gloss is like wearing a heavily embellished piece of lip jewelry. It also comes with an ergonomically designed flat applicator to ensure that the glitter flecks are evenly applied onto your lips.

Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot, $32 Get ready to dazzle with this pigment-rich eyeshadow! All you have to do is dab some onto your lids with your fingers—the warmth of your skin will help the eyeshadow blend seamlessly. Plus, a tiny bit goes a long way in creating a bold, metallic finish.

Marc Jacobs Beauty See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow, $38 Though its name is quite a mouthful, it does say it all. Dab a small amount onto your lids and blend for a soft wash of colour, or apply liberally for a multi-dimensional effect that's bound to turn heads and leave an impression. Definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $35 If you're a makeup novice, look no further than this liquid eyeshadow. Made with crushed glitter and pearlescent pigments, it has a lightweight and ultra-blendable texture that you can easily apply with your fingertips. The result? Expect a holographic and multi-dimensional effect that stays on all day.

Kat Von D Beauty Metal Crush Eyeshadow, $32 Made with the brand's proprietary Color-Soaked Concentrate, each of these powder eyeshadows are saturated in pigments and have an ultra-smooth formula that glides onto lids seamlessly. Suitable for wet or dry use, you can easily control the intensity of your party-ready look.

Cover FX Glitter Drops, $68 for 15ml Convenient to carry around and suitable for use on your lids or cheeks, you can count on this silky formula for a light-reflective finish. Best of all? You can also use it alone, under or over makeup, and even mixed into your favourite products for a customised look that's truly your own.

Tom Ford Beauty Shadow Extreme Eyeshadow, $50 Expect nothing short of high octane glamour when it's anything Tom Ford-related. Housed in a sleek packaging, each of these pigment-packed eyeshadows is a great way to make a bold statement when entering a party. Made with micronized glitter, the effect is opulent, multi-dimensional and audacious.

Too Faced Glitter Pop! Peel Off Liner, $29 Beyond the bold pigments and ease of application, you'll appreciate how easy it is to remove this. Thanks to unique film formers, it dries within seconds and feels like you barely have any makeup on. Yet, it can be peeled at the end of the day so you don't have to deal with any mess or flaky glitter specks throughout the day.

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, $30 For a high-impact look, look no further than Urban Decay's Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner. With a gel formula that adheres onto lids while holding onto glitter particles, it is lightweight and lasts all night long, even repelling sweat and humidity. It is also enriched with plant extracts to nourish and moisture your skin.