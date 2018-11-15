EXCLUSIVE!

True Thompson Is Cuter Than Ever In This Exclusive Photo

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018 4:00 AM

True Thompson

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson is slowly but surely inching her way towards her one year birthday!

The tiny tike marks her seven month birthday on Friday and we can't help but gush over the countless photos her mom, Khloe Kardashian, has shared since True came into the world. In a photo exclusively shared with E! News, the little one shows off how well she sits up on her own while on vacation with the Kardashian family in Bali. On the tropical getaway she wore a white tank top, patterned blue shorts and a delicate white flower in her growing locks. 

It appears that True has inherited her Auntie Kendall's impressive modeling skills too! True has become quite the fashionista as seen in the many pictures of her in stylish and cute looks. In October, True modeled a variety of festive Halloween looks, including a pink unicorn, a cheery pumpkin, a posh flamingo, a sheep... the list goes on. Alongside a photo of True as a pumpkin, Khloe wrote, "I couldn't resist! My little pumpkin!"

A source previously told E! News, "She [Khloe] can't wait to see what's in store next and is so excited about being with True every day."

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

To see all of True's cutest moments over the past seven months, check out the gallery below!

True Thompson

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian

Flower Power

The then-six-month-old rocked a white plumeria in her growing locks while on vacation in Bali with the Kardashian family.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

A Baby in Bali

"Life Adventures with True," Khloe wrote on vacation with her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Stunning Sunset

"In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali," the Revenge Body host wrote. "Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."

True Thompson

Instagram

Unicorns Exist

"I always knew unicorns existed," Khloe captioned this pic.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Love is blind

True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Pumpkin, Pre-Halloween

Instagram

Getting festive

Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Books

Well-read

True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."

True Thompson

Instagram

"My Girl"

Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Mommy and Me

Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Triplets

True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Light of My Life

"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pucker Up

While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Playtime With Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Tummy Time With Chicago West

"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.

True Thompson

Instagram

Big Yawns

Someone was a little sleepy.

True Thompson

Instagram

Royal Attire

A crown fit for a princess.

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Eyes

Look at that face!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Baby, Daughter

Instagram

Hi Mama!

True showcases her adorable grin.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

Khloe's Birthday

Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Prince Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Big Half Brother

Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.

True Thompson

Instagram

Squeaky Clean

Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub! 

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Ballerina

"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Catching Some ZZZ's

"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Growing Up Right Before Her Eyes

On True's one month birthday, her proud mama shared a sweet video of her little girl on social media. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Snuggles

The first-time mom spent time with True over Memorial Day Weekend. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Sweet Dreams, True!

"Mommy's Little Love," the E! reality star captioned the precious snapshot of her newborn daughter. 

Khloe Kardashian, True, Mother's Day 2018

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Chubby Cheeks

While celebrating her first Mother's Day with members of her famous family, KoKo snapped this moment of peaceful slumber. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

First Glimpse

One month after giving birth, the Good American designer treated fans to a sneak peek of baby True on social media. 

TAGS/ True Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Photos , Babies , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
