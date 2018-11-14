SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Get The Look: Look Rad In Red Like Mond Gutierrez At The 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 14 Nov. 2018 6:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When it comes to making an impression on the red carpet, you can trust that E! Asia host Mond Gutierrez has got that covered. Showing up to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in a bold red suit, Mond was definitely one of the most dapper men in attendance at the awards show that night.

Mond Gutierrez, Red &amp;amp; Black, Style

Read

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

Breaking up the bright red colour with a perfectly fitted black shirt and matching brogues, this was one look that was as versatile as it was eye-catching. Want to pull off the bold red look in your everyday life? Here's how:

Mond Gutierrez, Red & Black, Style

Zalora

Jacket, SG$116, Topman

A more casual take on Mond's red carpet look, this red denim jacket is perfect for everyday wear.

SHOP

Mond Gutierrez, Red & Black, Style

Zalora

Shirt, SG$49.90, Burton Menswear London

Pair your red outfit with a classic tailored black shirt for a graphic contrast.

SHOP

Mond Gutierrez, Red & Black, Style

Zalora

Pants, SG$73.90, Topman

Tone down the formality of your outfit with a pair of joggers, but make sure they're fitted!

SHOP

Article continues below

Mond Gutierrez, Red & Black, Style

Zalora

Smartwatch, SG$268, Samsung

Smartwatches are the new statement watches — we love the Gear Fit 2 for its form and functions.

SHOP

Mond Gutierrez, Red & Black, Style

Zalora

Tie, SG$99, T.M. Lewin

Dress up your look with a gorgeously sleek silk tie.

SHOP

Mond Gutierrez, Red & Black, Style

Zalora

Shoe, SG$139.50, Gino Mariani

Finish off your look with a pair of brogues that are just formal enough for the office, but playful enough for a night out.

SHOP

Article continues below

Use the code "POP18" when you check out on ZALORA for 15% off the entire month of November 2018.

Watch

Highlights from the E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet | E! News Asia

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , Shopping , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities
Latest News
ESC: Gabrielle Union

30 Outfits That Prove Gabrielle Union Will Be a Super-Stylish Mom

Kellie Pickler, 52nd Annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet: Kellie Pickler, Cassadee Pope and More

ESC: Kelsea Ballerini , 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

Danielle Bradbery, 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hennessy Carolina Says She Was Born With "Fashion"

Kate Middleton, Blue Dress

Kate Middleton Grabs an Apron and Gets to Work in the Kitchen at Homeless Event

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.