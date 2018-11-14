CMA Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Country music stars are combining their personal taste and fashion trends in all the right ways.
In honor of the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards, stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Danielle Bradbury and Maren Morris are revealing epic looks on the red carpet. It's a big night in Nashville and singers that are looking to make an impression are being bold with their looks. Plunging necklines, bright colors, mermaid silhouettes, fringe details, metallics—this red carpet is home to statement-making fashion.
Kelsea is proof. Nominated for "Female Vocalist of the Year," the singer chose a dress that you could not ignore on the red carpet. The floor-length gown features hot pink fabric, a corset-like bodice, slim skirt with a train and pointed shoulders. It's a look that grabs your attention and keeps it with all of the details.
She wasn't the only one. Check out the best dressed stars on the red carpet below!
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Danielle Bradberry
The singer is a metallic dream with this sequined, yet ethereal gown with delicate details.
John Shearer/WireImage
Mackenzie Foy
The actress looks so chic in this knee-length embroidered dress that features a white feather trim.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Maren Morris
With thigh-high slit, metallic hue and side cut out, this dress is sultry and standout on the red carpet.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
The singer brings a pop of pink to the red carpet and it's epic.
John Shearer/WireImage
Ryan Hurd
This singer is golden in a brilliant jacket and cropped pants.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
This star goes a different direction with a sheer top with metallic fringes and tailored pants.
John Shearer/WireImage
Rita Wilson
Looking for a holiday party-ready dress? Rita's floor-length gown with burgundy sequins is goals.
John Shearer/WireImage
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell
The former Bachelor star rocks a sheer gown with metallic heels, alongside her new beau Chris Lane.