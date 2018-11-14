John Shearer/WireImage
Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane had all the right reasons to look cute on the red carpet at the 2018 Country Music Awards in Nashville. The awards show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley for the 11th year in a row.
On Wednesday, E! News confirmed that the former Bachelor contestant and the country singer were a couple after they stopped by the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards and posed for photos together there, too. At the CMAs, Bushnell wore a see-through nude and orange dress that had a long slit that showed off her legs. Lane donned a silky looking navy suit with a maroon shirt and matching suede shoes (but no, they weren't "Blue Suede Shoes").
Lane's rep confirmed their budding romance to E! News and said that it's relatively new and the two of them are just enjoying spending time together.
Both Bushnell and Lane posted photos together on their social media accounts on Wednesday.
In July, the "Take Back Home Girl" singer revealed to Taste of Country that he was single and pretty ready to mingle. As if by divine chance, he told the site about his potential interest in being the leading man on The Bachelor. "Providing I would have enough time to do it, I would," he said. "I wanna be the guy who gets to choose between all the girls."
Bushnell was previously linked to Devin Antin, but the two broke up in August. She was also engaged to Ben Higgins on The Bachelor, but they parted ways after a rocky engagement in May 2017.
Well, it seems like Lane has just given out his first Bachelor rose.
Take a look at some of the other CMA red carpet couples below!
Tyler & Hayley Hubbard
Baby's first red carpet! The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife are accompanied by their daughter Olivia.
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Carrie beams in a floral accented gown, with her hubby next to her, just months after announcing their second pregnancy.
Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae
In what marks their first red carpet event since tying the knot, Kane and Katelyn prove they still got that newlywed glow!
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
At Wednesday night's show, Garth is set to reveal an emotional song dedicated to his wife of over ten years.
Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr
Jason stands proudly beside Brittany, who absolutely glows in her yellow gown as she cradled her baby bump.
Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer
The 2018 CMA Awards is exactly Luke and Caroline's kind of night!
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans
Kelsea is the belle of the ball in her pink gown, with Morgan perfectly complimenting Kelsea's ensemble in a black suit and tie.
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Maren and her singer husband prove all that glitters is gold on the red carpet for the 52nd annual event in Nashville.
Carly Pearce & Michael Ray
After officially announcing their relationship in July, the singer-songwriters make their red carpet debut as a couple in matching black ensembles, with Carly wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.
Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal
The American Idol seasn 10 winner and his wife walk the red carpet after their wedding this summer, which happened to be shared in his music video for "This Is It."
Cody & Brandi Johnson
The couple gets seriously glam for the main event.