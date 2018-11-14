See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

Country music stars made the red carpet their runway at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, TN on Wednesday night.

At Wednesday night's annual show, all of Nashville's famous duos showed up in fabulous style to strut across the red carpet just before they sat back to enjoy the show hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. For the 11th year in a row, the powerhouse singers are all prepared for the 52nd annual show, which is hosted at the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of the Music City.

Among the many popular duos in attendance were newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, who made their grand entrance with their show-stopping and bright ensembles. The country music singers are nearing their first wedding anniversary which will take place on Dec. 2.

And all eyes were on the new couple on the scene: The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell and country crooner Chris Lane. The pair made their first red carpet appearance together on Tuesday night at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards.