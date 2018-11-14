CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 14 Nov. 2018 3:25 PM

Danielle Bradbery, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country music lovers, tonight is your night!

The 2018 CMA Awards are almost here meaning the biggest names in country music are coming together to celebrate in Nashville.

Hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, the live event will feature performances by Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and many more.

As for who could walk away with lots of trophies, all eyes are on Chris Stapleton who tops the list with five nominations.

Before the awards are handed out and the show begins, we have to talk about the red carpet fashion. From designer dresses to cowboy hats and boots, country music's finest are stepping out in style before heading inside the Bridgestone Arena. See for yourself in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below.

Photos

CMA Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Clear your schedule! The 52nd Annual CMA Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

