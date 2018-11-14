Veronica Mars Cast Reunites: See What They All Look Like Now

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 14 Nov. 2018 1:09 PM

The gang's all back together in Neptune. 

Two months since Kristen Bell confirmed Veronica Mars is returning for an eight-episode revival on Hulu in 2019, the stars of the upcoming reboot have officially reunited. Such was confirmed by the show's creator Rob Thomas, who posted a group photo of the show's famous faces all together again for a table read. 

"This is some indication of who is in episode 1," Thomas wrote. "It doesn't mean your fave doesn't come in later."

Photos

Veronica Mars on Hulu: Everything We Know About the Latest Revival

Of course, the snap features Bell, who famously portrayed the show's beloved titular snarky private eye. She's joined by Percy Daggs III, her BFF, Wallace Fennel, and Daran Norris, who recurred as Cliff McCormack, a Public Defender and Mars family friend. Veronica's famous flame Logan Echolls also made the cut for episode one, played by Jason DohringPatton Oswalt, Enrico Colantoni and David Starzyk rounded out the returnees in the shot. 

As for the series' newcomers, it looks like Dawnn LewisClifton Collins Jr. and Izabela Vidovic are officially part of the Mars crew. Check out the sweet snap below and read more about who's who in the cast below!

Kristen Bell, Veronica Mars revival

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

There is no Veronica Mars without Kristen Bell. Bell is back as the titular sassy sleuth and also executive producing the miniseries.

Jason Dohring, Veronica Mars revival

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Variety

Jason Dohring

LoVe lives! The love story between Logan Echolls and Veronica Mars is, in a word, "epic." Fans would've revolted if Jason Dohring was not part of the revival cast.

David Starzyk, Veronica Mars revival

Charley Gallay/WireImage

David Starzyk

When the revival was announced, David Starzyk's return as Richard Casablancas was announced early on. Something tells us Dick's daddy will play a big role in the mystery Veronica Mars returns.

Article continues below

Dawnn Lewis, Veronica Mars revival

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Dawnn Lewis

There's a new sheriff in town. Well, a new chief of police. Neptune is now incorporated and Veronica Mars newcomer Dawnn Lewis of A Different World and iZombie fame is the new chief, Marcia Langdon.

Enrico Colantoni, Veronica Mars revival

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Enrico Colantoni

Hey, who's Veronica's daddy? Enrico Colantoni is back as Keith Mars, Veronica's private eye father.

Francis Capra, Veronica Mars revival

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Francis Capra

The Veronica Mars movie featured Francis Capra's Weevil as a law-abiding citizen...until he was called back to a life of crime after being shot.

Article continues below

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Veronica Mars revival

Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

These days you can't turn on your TV without seeing Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The Killing Eve veteran had a recurring role on season three of The Good Place opposite Bell and will once again share the screen with her in Veronica Mars. Howell-Baptiste will play Nicole, the owner of a Neptune nightclub frequented by spring break visitors.

Max Greenfield, Veronica Mars revival

Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Max Greenfield

Deputy Leo! Well, former Deputy Leo! Max Greenfield will return to Neptune as Leo D'Amato, a former love interest for Veronica. He appeared in the 2014 movie as a member of the San Diego police force. Greenfield currently stars in the CBS comedy The Neighborhood.

Patton Oswalt, Veronica Mars revival

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

Patton Oswalt

Fresh off a guest role on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Patton Oswalt has joined Veronica Mars as a pizza delivery man...whose true passion is true crime.

Article continues below

Percy Daggs III, Veronica Mars revival

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Percy Daggs III

Veronica Mars without Wallace Fennel? Never. Percy Daggs III is back as Veronica's BFF, of course.

Ryan Hansen, Veronica Mars revival

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival

Ryan Hansen

Real life besties Ryan Hansen and Bell will reunite on screen once again when Hansen reprises the role of Dick Casablancas on a recurring basis in the new Veronica Mars. Hansen has his own YouTube series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. In it, he plays a fictional version of himself...solving crimes.

Izabela Vidovic, Veronica Mars revival

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Izabela Vidovic

Wonder star Izabela Vidovic is set to play a teen girl whose quest for justice reminds Veronica Mars of the girl she used to be, according to Deadline.

Article continues below

Clifton Collins Jr., Veronica Mars revival

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Clifton Collins Jr.

According to Deadline, Clifton Collins Jr. will play a hitman working with a Mexican cartel. He's sent to Neptune to get revenge for a murder.

