Once again, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonhas proven she's just like us—save for the royal title.

She and husband Prince William stepped out on Wednesday for some engagements, including a visit to a local Centrepoint, for which William has long served as patron. Centrepoint, the UK's leading charity for homeless young people, provides support for the local homeless by providing living accommodations and resources for education, training and employment.

Donning a vibrant blue belted coatdress by Eponine London she previously wore in 2017, Middleton and her royal beau were asked to help prepare lunch at the center. The mother of three swapped out her coat for an apron and got to work in the kitchen slicing bread for the group.