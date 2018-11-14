Jennifer Aniston brings the laughs as a Southern beauty pageant queen-turned-judge and mom of an unconventional contestant in the new Netflix musical comedy film Dumplin'.

In the film, Australian actress Danielle Macdonald plays her overweight teenage daughter Willowdean "Dumplin' Dickson, who decides to enter her mom's contest, the Miss Teen Blue Bonnet Pageant, as a form of protest, which escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps.

"Pageants are harder than you think," Aniston's character tells her daughter.

"I'm Rosie Dixon's daughter," she replies. "It runs in my blood."

Goosebumps' Odeya Rush plays her best friend Ellen, who also decides to compete. The movie also stars Disney Channel stars Dove Cameron and Luke Benward and Lost alum Harrold Perrineau.